Euphoria season 3 is moving forward according to HBO boss Casey Bloys, who has shot down cancellation rumors once again

Thought Sam Levinson's teen drama Euphoria was done for? Think again, as HBO/Max boss Casey Bloys has confirmed it's still on track despite recent cancellation rumors.

This update comes from the latest HBO/Max press event, which took place on November 12 (via Variety). This, however, doesn't even begin to answer how the main actors' shooting schedules will make sense if the company is targeting an early 2025 start.

"We are shooting Euphoria... I think we have a start date, mid to late January. Nothing’s changed. Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We’re happy. We’re moving ahead. All of the actors are in the show," Bloys said.

Of course, "all of the actors" doesn't include Angus Cloud, who died at age 25 in July 2023, nor cast members like Barbie Ferreira, who are moving on. However, it does seem that Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie, and Eric Dane are all on board. You might have noticed a number of huge names there if you aren't familiar with the show; that's why putting this production together has been (and could still be) so tricky.

For example, Zendaya will be shooting at least some scenes for Christopher Nolan's next movie in 2025 before jumping into Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland. As for Elordi, he's got at least Emerald Fennel's Wuthering Heights lined up. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney continues to rise, with productions such as Scandalous! and The Housemaid prepping to shoot next year too.

"I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed... It’s eight episodes," Bloys insisted.

Nothing is known at this point about the plot, but a jump in time is to be expected even if HBO hasn't moved forward with Levinson's proposed story arc for Rue (Zendaya) that would have her working as a private investigator. HBO briefly "pressed pause on the series" earlier this year to rework the pitch and assemble scripts that were more "in line" with the two previous seasons.