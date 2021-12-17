The Epic Games Store's unlimited $10 coupon is back alongside the Holiday Sale

The Epic Games Store has kicked off its Holiday Sale. More than the wide range on deep discounts on display, Epic has also brought back its unlimited $10 coupon.

If you're unfamiliar, here's how it works: every EGS user gets a $10 coupon that can be applied to any game in the store priced $14.99 or more. With the recent arrival of the shopping cart, a single coupon will apply to every individual game.

Anytime you make a purchase, you get another $10 coupon for an unlimited number of times. This will all be available until Thursday, January 6. The sale extends to DLC and various bits of add-ons, too, and you can view all discounted items on the mega sale page and mess around with filters to find what you're looking for.

If you're not into spending money, the Epic Games Store is also giving away one free game every day. Today's freebie is Shenmue 3, available for another four hours at the time of this writing.