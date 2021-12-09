Looks like the Epic Games Store will be handing out free games again for the holidays

Looks like Epic Games is set to hand out free games once again this year during the holiday season.

In fact, it appears 15 titles will be handed out through the Epic Games Store, one per day from December 16 to December 30.

This is according to Dealabs user Billbill-Kun who, as VGC notes, leaked the correct PlayStation Plus games for September, October, November and December. Billbill-Kun also leaked December’s Xbox Live Games with Gold titles, and was correct on that front as well.

According to the leaker, many of the games are known to them, but they don't wish to spoil any surprises. They did, however, give us a taste of what to expect by listing Shenmue 3 as the first drop coming on December 16.

In 2019, Epic handed out 12 free games over the course of as many days, and last year, the company handed out 15 in total.

The first freebie will go live alongside Epic Games Store’s Holiday Sale, according to the leaker, and the sale is set to end on January 6. For an idea of the type of discounts you can expect, check out the trailer above from the Holiday 2019 sale.

Once Epic makes the news official we will let you know, but an announcement shouldn't be too far off considering the 16th is Thursday next week.