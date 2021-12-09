If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
JOLLY GOOD

Looks like the Epic Games Store will be handing out free games again for the holidays

More freebies to add to your library.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Looks like Epic Games is set to hand out free games once again this year during the holiday season.

In fact, it appears 15 titles will be handed out through the Epic Games Store, one per day from December 16 to December 30.

This is according to Dealabs user Billbill-Kun who, as VGC notes, leaked the correct PlayStation Plus games for September, October, November and December. Billbill-Kun also leaked December’s Xbox Live Games with Gold titles, and was correct on that front as well.

According to the leaker, many of the games are known to them, but they don't wish to spoil any surprises. They did, however, give us a taste of what to expect by listing Shenmue 3 as the first drop coming on December 16.

In 2019, Epic handed out 12 free games over the course of as many days, and last year, the company handed out 15 in total.

The first freebie will go live alongside Epic Games Store’s Holiday Sale, according to the leaker, and the sale is set to end on January 6. For an idea of the type of discounts you can expect, check out the trailer above from the Holiday 2019 sale.

Once Epic makes the news official we will let you know, but an announcement shouldn't be too far off considering the 16th is Thursday next week.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch