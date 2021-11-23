Epic Games acquires Rock Band studio Harmonix

Epic Games has announced it has acquired Rock Band and Fuser studio Harmonix.

According to Harmonix, it will be working with Epic to “create musical journeys and gameplay for Fortnite.” While Harmonix isn’t ready to share specifics, it said “the whole team is incredibly excited to get started,” and to stay tuned.

“Harmonix has always aspired to create the world’s most beloved interactive music experiences, and by joining Epic we will be able to do this at scale,” said Alex Rigopulos, co-founder and chairman at Harmonix.

“Together we will push the creative boundaries of what’s possible and invent new ways for our players to make, perform and share music.”

"Music is already bringing millions of people together in Fortnite, from our emotes to global concerts and events,” said Alain Tascan, VP of game development at Epic Games.

“Together with the Harmonix team we will transform how players experience music, going from passive listeners to active participants.”

In the meantime, the team at Harmonix will continue with its existing DLC plans for Rock Band and there are apparently quite a few tracks coming through the end of this year and into the next.

Rivals Seasons are still part of the plan, and Season 25 is currently in the works and more ideas are being concocted for Season 26 and beyond. No changes will be made to the Fuser events either.

All of its games will also still be available on Steam and console, and there are no plans to change the way the studio supports older games, so expect servers to stay online for the immediate future.