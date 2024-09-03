"Ask Xbox why they haven't answered us for two months" - Enotria: The Last Song's Xbox version is delayed indefinitely, with devs citing lack of Microsoft comms

The developers of Enotria: The Last Song, an Italian soulslike that's set to release later this month, have announced that the Xbox version of the game has been delayed indefinitely. Why? Well, according to its studio Jyamma Games, a "lack of communication" from the Xbox side is the cause of the hold-up.

Pushed back earlier this year, likely so it didn't drop right around the same time as Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, which was obviously the right call, Enotia's now arriving on September 19 and had looked like it'd be on Xbox at launch, despite some uncertainty in thar regard prior to the September date being locked in. However, it'll now only be doing so on PC and PS5.

"Unfortunately, at this time, we have to announce an indefinite delay of the Xbox version," Jyamma Games revealed in a statement on the game's website, "We understand how disappointing this news is to the Xbox community. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and the hard work of our dedicated team, we’ve encountered challenges that have delayed our release on the Xbox platform. We want to emphasize that this is not a decision we’ve made lightly."

Jyamma provided some more detail in response to some Twitter users registering unhappiness that the game will be skipping Xbox for now and asking for more info about the nature of those cited "challenges", writing: "We really want to release the game on Xbox asap, but with lack of communication on their side it is a hard task indeed." "The game works fine on Series S and X, but we cannot go through the submission process and [Xbox] can take even 2 months to reply to us," the developer added.

Because we live in console war hell, the studio also had to deny that some kind of exclusivity deal with Sony had played into proceedings, stating: "We're not paid by Sony and we're not making a deal with PlayStation. We tried to get the game out on Xbox with other platforms as well and we spent many resources to do so."

Over in the game's Discord server, Jyamma CEO Jacky Greco expressed some frustration in relation to what's happened in response to fans asking about it, writing: "You can ask Xbox why they haven't answered us for two months, obviously they don't care about Enotria and they don't care about you." "We've xbox series X/S version ready but we can't proceed with submission and release, I spent a lot of money for porting and they decided to ignore us," he added in separate post.

