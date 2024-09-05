Wahey, Enotria: The Last Song devs confirm they're now "working closely" with Microsoft to bring the soulslike to Xbox "ASAP"

Earlier this week, things were looking pretty bleak for folks hoping to play soulslike Enotria: The Last Song on Xbox when it releases on September 19, as its devs announced that the version of the game for that plaform had been delayed indefinitely. Now, however, Phil Spencer and co have reached out, and Xbox Enotria will be a thing "ASAP".

If you're out of the loop, developer Jyamma Games revealed earlier this week that it'd had to abandon plans to bring the game Xbox as well as PC and PS5 at release, citing a "lack of communication" from Microsoft regarding the Xbox submission process as the cause.

Now, the studio has tweeted that things are back on track. "We would like to officially thank Phil Spencer and his team for reaching out to us so quickly and hrelping to resolve our situation," Jyamma wrote, "We would also like to thank our amazing comnmunity for al;l the support show in recent days. Your voice has been heard loud and clear, and your commitment has been heartwarming.

"We are now working closely with Microsoft, and we hope this collaboration will lead to the game's release for Xbox as soon as possible," it finished. So, all well that ends well when it comes to Enotria, it would seem, with the studio adding a seprate tweet: "The power of the gaming community is unreal!"

Maskless Ones, thanks to @XboxP3 and our amazing community, we're now in direct contact with the Xbox Team. We're excited to work on bringing Enotria: The Last Song to Xbox ASAP! pic.twitter.com/D5N6hPrETi — Enotria: The Last Song (@enotriagame) September 4, 2024

This is a nice turnaround in the situation, which had led Jyamma to tell folks via social media: "We really want to release the game on Xbox asap, but with lack of communication on their side it is a hard task indeed," and add that "The game works fine on Series S and X, but we cannot go through the submission process and [Xbox] can take even 2 months to reply to us."

Are you glad to hear Enotria: The Last Song should now be coming to Xbox at some point? Let us know below!