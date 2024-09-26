Unreal Engine 5 game, Empire of the Ants, confirmed to get 60 FPS mode on PS5 Pro

Empire of the Ants, which you may know as that Unreal Engine 5 game in which you - a real life human being - play as an ant, has been confirmed to be hitting 60 FPS when it arrives on PS5 Pro as a day one launch title for the console on November 7.

Yes, a game where you play as an ant will be "one of the first to fully harness the power of the PlayStation 5 Pro", and to be fair, it looks like a pretty good use of all that tech that's gone into the expensive box that you could have bagged a retro-styled version of if you'd been desperately queuing to empty out your wallet this morning.

The reveal that this is a thing came alongside some fresh gameplay from Empire of the Ants, which shows an ant getting up to exactly the kind of ant business you'd expect, as it explores the world and presumably contemplates the meaning of existence in between chasing butterflies and fighting termites. You know, as we all kinda do on a daily basis.

"Immerse yourself in an ant-scale ecosystem in the heart of the Fontainebleau forest," reads the game's blurb, "You play as the 103,683rd ant determined to protect its colony. With Empire of the Ants, every decision matters, every move is strategic, and every conquest reflects your skill in exploring a world where the small are mighty! Strategy, exploration, battles, and alliances with local fauna will be necessary to overcome the many challenges awaiting players."

Empire of the Ants is also inspired a book - French sci-fi writer's Bernard Werber's Empire of the Ants - so if your mates try to pick on your for playing a game about ants, you can triumphantly respond that you're actually immersing yourself in culture, as much as you would be if you were reading Proust or trying to recreate one of the painting from the roof of the Sistine Chapel with the same paint you used on the walls in your kitchen.

In addition to hitting the PS5 Pro with more frams than you can shake an ant-covered stick at, the game will also be hitting PC, regular PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S when it launches on November 7, 2024.

Are you chomping at the bit for some 60 FPS ants? Let us know below!