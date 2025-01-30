Elliot Page is developing a TV adaptation of Quantic Dream's baffling interactive drama game Beyond: Two Souls, and we're as confused as you

I dislike talking about David Cage's oeuvre as much as most of you do, but this is a head-scratcher worth talking about: Elliot Page, who starred in the game back in the day, is planning to adapt Beyond: Two Souls (2013) into a TV show.

Yep, that's the weirdo, disjointed game about special girl Jodie Holmes and soul/ghost-like entity Aiden having a difficult time as the worst people ever try to control them and their powers. Willem Dafoe was also around doing his thing, and while both actors turned in solid performances, the general consensus is they couldn't quite elevate a far too scattered (and often misguided) narrative, even if some sections were cool and the visual presentation was notable.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Deadline shared the news, stating that Page's "Pageboy Productions has acquired the rights from video game developer Quantic Dream." The video game, which blended both your average interactive narrative video game design with more hands-on gameplay sections, already played out like a (confusing) TV show, so we're not sure about what the angle is here unless heavy rewrites happen. Maybe they can rework it into something that's not embarrassing!

If you've been circling this industry's news for a long time, you may also remember Page having a hard time while working on Beyond (and after its release) and Cage being not the best boss around at Quantic Dream (to put it lightly). However, he's openly stated he was happy enough with the experience and end result to return to that story: "Filming the game was one of the most challenging and fulfilling acting experiences of my career... The story’s rich narrative and emotional depth offer us a fantastic foundation. We want to create a unique vision of the characters and their journeys that resonates with fans and newcomers." Perhaps this is seen as a chance to right some wrongs, but we'll have to see how the project develops into something tangible.

As for Quantic Dream and David Cage's involvement, it seems that they'll have some input. "I was blown away by his acting performance in the game, and I couldn’t think of anyone else to tell this story with the same passion on another medium," the veteran creative said.