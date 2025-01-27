Iconic Elder Scrolls and Fallout voice actor Wes Johnson seemingly suffers medical emergency, fundraiser started to "help his family get through this period"

Voice actor Wes Johnson, known for playing notable roles across various Bethesda titles including Fallout 4, Skyrim, and Starfield, has suffered a medical emergency and is currently recieving treatment in an intensive care unit, according to a GoFundMe campaign shared by his official BlueSky account.

The campaign has raised $26,200 from 366 donors as of writing, and has a $50,000 goal. It lists a Bill Glasser of West Falls Church, Virginia as an organiser.

The GoFundMe's description reads: "On Wednesday, Jan. 22nd, Wes volunteered to host a benefit event for the National Alzheimer’s Foundation in Atlanta. He flew down and checked into his hotel room - but something happened and he didn’t make it out of the hotel.

"When he didn’t show up at the event, his wife Kim tried desperately to get in touch with him. It took hotel security to enter his room and discover him unconscious and barely alive. EMT crews struggled to find a pulse. Right now, Wes continues to battle for his life in an intensive care unit.

"If your life has ever been touched by his work or his heart- it’s time to show your gratitude. If you’ve ever joined him in UNLEASHING THE FURY - donate now. If his comedy has ever made you laugh - donate now. Wes has always been the friend who would give you his last dollar, as well as the shirt off his back. Wes volunteers for so many causes and is always the first person to jump at helping anyone who asks, and even helping those who don’t ask.

"It’s your turn to show him your gratitude and love. Please make a donation to help his family get through this period and cover his medical expenses as well as cover the time he will be unable to work."

VG247 has reached out to the campaign's organisers and Bethesda for comment.

Roles Johnson has played in games include Starfield's Ron Hope, Oblivion's Sheogorath, and Fallout 3's Fawkes.