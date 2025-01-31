"There's a lot of love in this world" Elder Scrolls and Fallout voice actor Wes Johnson provides video update following medical emergency

Some unfortune news emerged regarding voice actor Wes Johnson, known for playing notable roles across various Bethesda titles including Fallout 4, Skyrim, and Starfield, earlier this week. The VA suffered a medical emergency while travelling for an appearance and a GoFundMe campaign started by friends revealed that he was recieving treatment in an intensive care unit.

Thankfully, it appears Johnson is now starting on the road to recovery, as he's posted a video update to his YouTube channel mainly thanking people for taking the time to donate and raise awareness of his situation, but also providing a bit of information as to how he's doing.

In the video, which was posted to his YouTube channel and has been added to the GoFundMe campaign page, the actor simply addresses the camera for a couple of minutes from his hospital bed. You can watch the full thing below.

"Rumours of my demise...well, they weren't exaggerated, it was [pretty] close, but I'm still here" Johnson said at the start, "I'm still here because my wife decided to call the hotel where I was staying, doing announcing for the Alzheimer's Association, and have my son call security, and find out that I was nearly dead."

"They took me to the hospital, put me in a coma. I'd been there five days before I found out that my wonderful friends Bill Glasser, Shari Elliker, and Kim [Johnson] had put together this GoFundMe," the actor continued, "I found out there's a lot of love in this world, that I didn't know was out there, and I'm grateful to each and every one of you."

Johnson individually thanked the likes of the Alzheimer's Association, the Washington Capitals NHL team he does PA announcing for, and Bethesda Game Studios for the support they've shown, as well as anyone who's raised awareness or shown concern about him.

"I'm not going anwhere," the actor said in closing, "It's gonna be a while as I work my way back, but I'm coming back. I look forward to seeing and having you all hear me then."

As of writing, the GoFundMe campaign for Johnson has raised $174,613, and it's great to see that he's on the mend. Fallout community charity initiative FalloutForHope is putting on a stream today, January 31, on Twitch in support of Johnson. It'll feature guests like VA Courtenay Taylor and Bethesda's Emil Pagliarulo, and kicks off at 12PM ET/5PM BST.