Elder Scrolls 6 mentioned: Bethesda's offering a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to lend your face to an NPC that might have funny things done with their corpse

Boo! The Elder Scrolls 6 has been mentioned by Bethesda for the first time in a good while. It's not really an update on how things are going with the game we've all been waiting for since that E3 shot of a landscape, though.

Instead, Bethesda's revealed it's offering something cool. The chance for one person the chance to win the opportunity to create a character that'll appear in the game, by donating some cash to charity. Yep, this could be the only time you've ever got a shot at being some Nazeem-esque NPC who'll have a non-zero chance of not ending up dead because Tamriel's latest most powerful person got a bit bored when visiting your town.

"We're offering one lucky winner the chance to create an NPC for The Elder Scrolls VI to benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, Bethesda wrote in a tweet announcing the silent auction, adding that the "winning bid will go directly to Make-A-Wish so they can keep granting wishes".

"This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows you to immortalize yourself in one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time, The Elder Scrolls VI," the auction's description says, "With this exclusive experience, you'll work with the developers to create a custom character that will appear in the game, leaving your mark on the legendary franchise."

Cool, and for a good cause too. Anyway, apropos of nothing, do you have an amount of cash above $11,050 you'd be willing to lend me? I'm good for it. What do you mean, why do I need it. Can't you just trust me on this one?

Ok, that looks to be the kind of sum you'll need to bit to currently be in with a chance of winning the auction. It'll probably keep going up from here, though, because that's how auctions work. Come on, this is my one chance to spend disposable income I definitely don't have on something that's both for charity and could result in the TES 6 NPC everyone develops the kind of terrifying love/hate relationship we all have with the likes of Nazeem and Heimskr with bearing a resemblance to me.

Look, I've got a mug that I'm sure you'd love to shout - or whatever the TES 6 equivalent is - off of a cliff alongside a bunch of random vegetables following some cheeky console commanding.

Ok, suit yourself. I'm sure the person who ends up getting this opportunity will make a better NPC than me anyway. My pathfinding's notoriously janky and I don't know if I could look good strutting about a zombie in a loincloth, becaise I've been hastily ressurected by a mugger who was only interested in my silly hat and tunic combo.