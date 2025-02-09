Calling all Elden Ring seamless co-op mod lovers, the modder behind it is back with another one, this time for Dark Souls 3

Elden Ring's most popular mod is easily the seamless co-op one from modder Yui, and they're back at it again, this time for Dark Souls 3.

There is something to be said of FromSoftware's design choices when it comes to online multiplayer, as they're obviously intended to be a way of making their games a smidge easier because what's better than one silent protagonist dodge rolling their way to victory, than two silent protagonists dodge rolling their way to victory? But, it also means that actually playing the game with your friends can be a bit of a ball ache. Enter Yui, a modder probably best known for their Elden Ring seamless co-op mod, and has also made a similar mod for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, who has now shared that they're working on a new seamless co-op mod, this one being for Dark Souls 3.

Yui shared a video of the mod in action, playing with a friend as they progress through Lothric Castle (so, you know, be careful of spoilers if you're someone that hasn't actually played the game yet but swears they'll get around to it eventually). The video's description explains that the mod "removes all multiplayer boundaries and allows for connections to persist after death. Play with friends from the tutorial to the very end of the game, with synchronised progress, and no resummoning or interruptions. Invasions are optional and active by default. You can adjust the multiplayer scaling of the enemies to your liking." Sounds like exactly what you'd want from a mod like this!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There doesn't seem to be any kind of release window in sight for the mod, so you'll have to stay patient for now. Lucky for you, there's a new Elden Ring out sometime this year, Nightreign, which does actually have seamless co-op built in, though that'll be down to its replayability as a boss-focused roguelite.