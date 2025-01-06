Elden Ring player self-dubbed the "First Elden Sandwich" is racking up daily no hit beatings of Messmer until Nightreign arrives, because Souls game

Elden Ring Nightreign was one of the big headlines at The Game Awards, and sign-ups for a network test of it are set to open up this week. That's pretty rapid, but clearly it ain't rapid enough for some hardcore Souls heads, with one having decided to set themselves the challenge of dishing out a no hit boss beating every day until it's out.

If you somehow missed Nightreign being announced, it's a co-op focussed title that will allow multiple players to take on bosses from the FromSoftverse in collaborative environments. So yup, Elden Ring with your mates in a form that's not just leaving each other cheeky notes.

As of writing, Nightreign doesn't have a concrete release date as such - it's coming in 2025, but we've got no idea when. That hasn't stopped YouTuber Chickensandwich420, who's the "first Elden sandwich" according to their channel's description, from setting out on a quest to kill the time (thanks, TheGamer).

Basically, they've been no hit killing Shadow of the Erdtree fire/snake baddie Messmer every day since December 16, using a different weapon every time, so things don't get stale. I've got no idea where the whole being a sandwich part comes in, but I assume it's helping in some fashion. As of right now, they've just passed day 21, and day 22's kill should be coming today.

The challenge is being done on NG+7 and, as outlined in the decrptioon of its debut video, Chickensandwich420 does seem to have at least thought about contingencies in case the game doesn't arrive early this year. "Originally, [I] was gonna do different Fromsoft bosses from all games (since, yknow, Nightreign is a multiverse game), but I'm lazy [and] it's my last year of uni so I dont want to spend time grinding bosses instead of doing work. If this game doesn't come out by the end of June I'll branch out to other games."

They did a similar thing with Maliketh in the run up to Shadow of the Erdetree's release in June last year, so they're clearly capable of taking on boss-killing tasks. Here's hoping they've got plenty of sarnies stashed away in case Nightreign turns out to be a fall release.

For more Elden Ring chatter, make sure to check out why our James picked Erdtree as his GOTY despite it being DLC, and our coverage the "strategic capital and business alliance" Sony and Fromsoft parent company Kadokawa established late last year.