UPDATE: Elden Ring Nightreign network test server issues make players late for their Valentine's Day plans to get absolutely wrecked by a whole load of big lads

UPDATE (14/02/25, 2:50 PM GMT): FromSoftware has now tweeted the following update: "The first session of the Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test has ended. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the game server issues. "Work is currently ongoing to improve the stability of the Network Test. An additional Network Test session is being considered. Thank you."

Elden Ring Nightreign's network testing has kicked off today, with a session on February 14, which is Valentine's Day. There's been a problem for the maidenless hardcores who've told any sigificant others they might have to shove off for a few hours while they dive in - the start of the test has seen the game's servers fall over and die.

Don't worry, though, a restrart that should fix things is currently being worked on.

"We are currently restarting the Elden Ring Nightreign game server," reads a machine-translated tweet from FromSoftware's Japanese player support account not too long after today's testing session was supposted to kick off, "We will provide an update once the restart is complete. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our players.

The official Elden Ring account has since followed up with its own message to the, er, "Nightfarers". "The #NIGHTREIGN PlayStation servers are currently under maintenance, it reads, "Work is ongoing to restore server functionality. Further updates will be provided. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

— ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 14, 2025

So, as of writing, that's the situation. A load of would-be network testers sat on their sofas - probably in their pants given it's midday on a weekday and they're not at work - with no big bosses to batter their bottoms. Tragic, really.

Hopefully it's sorted soon, and FromSoft maybe re-jigs its test plans to make up the lost time. If it's any consolation, not having this kind of thing happen when the game properly releases is the reason this testing is being done in the first place. Anyway, here's the list of other sessions FromSoft originally had planned for this test:

Feb 15 04:00 - 07:00 CET

Feb 16 20:00 - 23:00 CET

Feb 16 12:00 - 15:00 CET

Feb 17 04:00 - 07:00 CET

We here at VG247 are praying that you can get your Nightreign fix in once these issues are sorted.

