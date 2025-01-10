Elden Ring Nightreign network test sign-ups open, as FromSoft makes safe bet its maidenless hardcores will battle through site outages to spaff away some of Valentine's Day

You! The Elden Ring Nightreign network test is now open for you to register, as in putting your name down to be considered for a spot in it. Don't worry, you don't have to dive in right away to have a shot at being let in, and some of the folks who've tried to do just that have had to battle the Bandai Namco site momentarily crashing as people rush to put their names down.

If you somehow missed Nightreign being announced, it's a co-op focussed title that will allow multiple players to take on bosses from the FromSofftverse in collaborative environments. So yup, Elden Ring with your mates in a form that's not just leaving each other cheeky notes and occasionally invading to help out with a particular fight or muck s**t up.

This test was announced back in December, with sign-ups kicking off today, January 10, and staying open until January 20. To throw your name into the hat for the Elden Ring Nightreign network test, you'll want to head to this link.

Only the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are eligible as platforms for the test though, which means you're outta luck if you're on PC or last-gen consoles, though you will still be able to play the full game when it comes out. That said, this hasn't stopped demand from being huge early doors, with several would-be sign-ups having responded to the Bandai tweet below with screenshots of the site having momentarily fallen over and died - or struggling to load up/register applications, if you want to be less dramatic.

Limveld awaits you, Nightfarers.

Rise together against the tides of darkness from February 14th to February 17th.



Limveld awaits you, Nightfarers.

Rise together against the tides of darkness from February 14th to February 17th.



Register before January 20 for a chance to join the #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN Network Test: https://t.co/SLqdhe3Fvw pic.twitter.com/Wm2SXuYTle — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) January 10, 2025

For those who get in, the network test is currently penned in to take place over five three hour sessions running from Februrary 14 to February 17, with times as follows:

Feb 14 12:00 - 15:00 CET

Feb 15 04:00 - 07:00 CET

Feb 16 20:00 - 23:00 CET

Feb 16 12:00 - 15:00 CET

Feb 17 04:00 - 07:00 CET

Yep, the chance to spend three hours of your February 14 - that's Valentine's Day - playing Nightreign. As Orson Welles once said: "We're born alone, we live alone, we die alone. Only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we're not alone." You go play that Elden Ring, here's hoping it fills your heart with love.

And hey, if you don't get in, you can always just randomly decide you're going to go on a mission to kill FromSoft bosses every day until Nightreign comes out, as one fan already has.