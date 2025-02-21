George R.R. Martin says there's been "some talk" about an Elden Ring movie, but he might have to slam out a few more chapters if he's to play a big part in it

George R.R. Martin, creator of Game of Thrones and acclaimed writer of books you'd shrivel up and die halfway through if you attempted to get through one during a single bath, says there's been some chatter about possibly doing an Elden Ring movie. How much involvement the writer'd have if that were to happen remains to be seen, though.

Martin, who worked on the lore of FromSoft's 2022 masterpiece about rolling around the big lad or lass until either it squishes you or you squish it with your big sword, was asked by IGN if he'd be open to returning for a potential sequel to that game, and delivered a pretty nifty verbal side-step. Like, the kind of side-step a Tarnished would be proud of.

"I can't say too much about it," he said, "but there is some talk about making a movie out of Elden Ring." Is there, now, Mr Martin? We'd not heard.

The author continued that if indeed such an adapdation does become a thing, he doesn't know the extent of the involvement he'd have in it, due to one complicating factor. "I'm a few years behind with my latest book, so that also limits the amount of things that I can do," he said.

He just like me fr. Sure, people actually care about Martin's writing, as he grinds out The Winds of Winter, so that his A Song of Ice and Fire series will finally have six bits of the seven he previously outlined, and one with a title that fufils the chilly vibes mentioned in the moniker given to the collection. The sentiment's the same though. We just can't finish. Stop giggling.

I feel bad for the guy, to be honest. Even if its first network test initially left a bunch of folks kinda regretting breaking off their engagements to get smashed by large individuals, Elden Ring Nightreign's probably gonna distract Martin for a few months later this year. Well, assuming he doesn't find it weird to interact with things he had a hand in creating.