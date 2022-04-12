Elden Ring looks rather cute and harmless when using the tilt-shift effect

Elden Ring is a lovely game. A hard, lovely game. But when given tilt shift treatment, it doesn't look as foreboding.

Created by YouTuber Flurdeh, the video shows the Land Between turned into a miniature world, and its tiny inhabitants running around doing whatever it is they do.

This isn't the first time Flurdeh has used tilt-shift, as Battlefield 1, Breath of the Wild, Final Fantasy 14, God of War, Half-Life 2, Red Dead Redemption, The Witcher 3, and others have been tilt-shifted.

If you are wondering how this is accomplished, the tilt effect alters the focal plane of an image, while the shift effect alters an image's perspective. It is used quite a bit in photography and the results make people, buildings, nature, and other things look like miniatures.

In photography, tilt-shift lenses have two sets of knobs controlling the respective function. The tilt knob changes the plane of focus, and allows you to either broaden or narrow your depth of field. Moving the shift knob produces an effect that alters an image’s perspective so that you can change the image plane.

In this particular case, Flurdeh used camera tools created by Frans Bouma, who makes photomode mods for games and the result is pretty dang cute.

See for yourself in the video above.