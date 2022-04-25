Elden Ring Game Boy demake puts the Lands Between right in your pocket

Elden Ring is obviously a pretty stunning game, but it can't really compete with the glorious five-tone colour palette of the original Game Boy. Thankfully, someone is working on a demake to give us what we deserve.

Reddit user -shin-, known as shintendo on other platforms, recently shared a short look at their take on an Elden Ring demake for the Game Boy. And it's looking good! So far they seem to have built out the opening area of the game, the Chapel of Anticipation, with what appears to be the Vagabond starting class. There is of course the classic trusty dodge roll, which doesn't have a dedicated animation, but more of a goofy if not charming sprite spin. And you can attack using your sword, which about sums up the gameplay.

The short video does go all the way up to the Grafted Scion bossfight, which has been changed to mostly just walk side to side, occasionally attempting to stab you with its own sword. What comes next isn't shown though, as shintendo dies, plastering the screen with the classic 'YOU DIED' text, albeit with that Game Boy flavour.

It does seem like shintendo has every intention of making this a bigger playable game. If you head to their Twitch, you can catch livestreams of them working on the demake. They seem to be working on Limgrave currently, the main starting area of the game, and again it's looking good! Certainly brings Elden Ring back to its Legend of Zelda roots.

The Elden Ring community really likes to pull out all the stops when it comes to fan creations. After the legend of Let Me Solo Her rose to prominence, a mod that let you summon the incredibly skilled player as a spirit ashes was made so you could Let Him Solo Her whenever you need to. Her of course being Malenia, Blade of Miquella, easily one of the toughest bosses in the game.