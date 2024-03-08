Where to get all Erdtree’s Favor Talismans in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has multiple Talismans for players to choose from, but only four Talisman Pouches to actually fill. That means you ultimately want to have the best Talismans for your build equipped, and there are few stand-out Talismans in The Lands Between that are suitable for every build.

The Erdtree’s Favor Talisman (which raises your HP, Stamina, and Equip Load) comes with three variants of different strengths in Elden Ring, with the +2 variant only being available to grab from Leyndell during the end-game. In this guide, we’ll walk you through where to find all three Erdtree’s Favor Talismans in Elden Ring.

Be wary of some end-game spoilers when reading about where to find Erdtree’s Favor +2.

Where to get Erdtree’s Favor in Elden Ring

The first Erdtree’s Favor Talisman can be found at Fringefolk Hero’s Grave, which is accessible from the Stranded Graveyard Site of Grace in Elden Ring.

This is one of the first Sites of Grace you will grab in Elden Ring. Once there, you’ll need two Stonesword Keys to open the entrance to the dungeon.

You can access Fringefolk Hero's Grave from the Stranded Graveyard Site of Grace. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

From here, you have a perilous journey to the bottom of the dungeon. You’ll need to run without being caught by the Chariot here, seeking safety in the alcoves either side of the dungeon.

Once you reach the part of the dungeon where the path suddenly becomes narrow, drop down onto the ledge on your right. From here, you’ll be able to go further beneath the dungeon. Continue ahead until you’re in a large room with a statue; the Erdtree’s Favor Talisman will be just up ahead, alongside a Grafted Scion. Good luck!

Where to get Erdtree’s Favor +1 in Elden Ring

The Erdtree’s Favor +1 Talisman can be found in the Subterranean-Shunning Grounds, which is located beneath Leyndell in Elden Ring.

The Subterranean Shunning Grounds is best accessed from the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The closest Site of Grace is the Avenue Balcony, unless you already have the Underground Roadside Site of Grace down here. From here, you’ll want to head downstairs and left. Then, keep heading northwest until you see some rooftops to your left. Jump on them and continue north into the area here; you’ll find a well that you can jump down, landing you in the Subterranean-Shunning Grounds.

To reach the Subterranean Shunning Grounds, you'll need to dive into this well. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

There’s a lot to explore here, including plenty of Smithing Stones to grab, but once you reach the Forsaken Depths Site of Grace, you’re on the right track.

Just ahead of this Grace is the boss room that contains Mohg, the Omen; this is another version of the Mohg, Lord of Blood boss. There’ll be a chest containing Erdtree’s Favor +1 inside of his boss room, and you do not need to beat him to be able to grab it.

You’ll also find Dung-Eater down here if you’ve been completing his questline, and if you continue his quest down here by feeding him Seedbed Curses, you’ll be able to wind up with one of Elden Ring’s alternate endings.

Where to get Erdtree’s Favor +2 in Elden Ring

The Erdtree’s Favor +2 Talisman is only accessible during the end-game in Elden Ring. This is after burning the Erdtree and turning Leyndell, Royal Capital into Leyndell, Ashen Capital.

So, you’ll need to have beaten both the Fire Giant and Maliketh, the Black Blade to actually be able to access this Talisman.

Once you’re ready to grab it, make your way to the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace and take the elevator back into Leyndell. Exit via the left and go down the stairs to reach another elevator. Use it!

Erdtree's Favor+2 is found in the courtyard in Leyndell, where multiple Ulcerated Tree Spirits lurk. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

You’ll now arrive at the courtyard, and you’ll likely see multiple Ulcerated Tree Spirits roaming the area. If you come here early, the area containing the Erdtree’s Favor +2 Talisman will actually be full of water and thus, inaccessible.

The Erdtree’s Favor +2 Talisman is found on a broken tree branch coming from the ground in the left of the area that the Ulcerated Tree Spirits are populating. I’ll also warn you now that these fellas aren’t worth trying to kill, really. They drop around 15,000 Runes each (which is not worth the nightmare of trying to kill one of these things, if you ask me) and no fancy items, so I’d focus on grabbing the Talisman and getting out of there!

That’s it for the Erdtree’s Favor Talismans!

