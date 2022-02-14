All aboard the Elden Ring hype… bus

Everyone is excited about Elden Ring. This includes Bandai Namco, the game's publisher, which has made sure to remind those in the know that the game comes out soon, and pique the interest of bus riders in the UK to hopefully join the first group.

The latest advertisement for FromSoftware's next game has been spotted in London today, covering a double-decker bus in its entirety. Take-over ads of this nature are common, even for games, but this is one of the more classy ones, using art from the game on a dark blue background.

Spotted by Enriquiem (Thanks, Mordecai), the ad has the usual bits of information: release date, PEGI rating, the various platforms you can play Elden Ring on etc. It also prominently features the names of both director Hidetaka Miyazaki, as well as Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, of course, wrote the game's backstory and lore.

Surprisingly, it also includes a quote from Martin himself, which he actually shared on his blog last year, praising Elden Ring and letting his non-gamer followers know of its existence.

Elden Ring bus spotted in London today!



(credit u/Enriquiem)

In his raving hands-on preview of Elden Ring published last week, our very own Alex Donaldson called it a potential all-timer, saying that "it has what it takes to be one of the very best games of all time, if it can stick the landing."

Elden Ring releases February 25 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. If you're looking for a round-up of all pre-order deals and bonuses, look no further than our Elden Ring pre-order guide.