Bandai Namco is hosting a live show to celebrate Elden Ring's first anniversary

Bandai Namco has announced a livestream all about celebrating the one year anniversary of Elden Ring.

Damn, can you believe that it's already coming up to a year since Elden Ring came out? No, I don't want to think about it either, the existential dread that comes from thinking about the passage of time is too much. Bandai Namco doesn't care about that though, as earlier this week it announced it would be hosting a livestream dedicated to the game's first anniversary, packed with all sorts of activities.

"Welcome to our Elden Ring one year anniversary celebration in Stockholm," reads the tweet announcing the livestream. "On the 25th of February, we invite you all to celebrate with us at Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm. The event will also be live streamed on Twitch. More info coming (very) soon!"

According to the announcement post, fans can expect giveaways, contests, exclusive prizes, a pub quiz, drinks, cosplay, and PVP at the event, though obviously some of those will only be at the physical event itself. Before you ask, no, there wasn't any mention of DLC to be appearing at the event, though it does seem like quite the hullabaloo just to celebrate the first anniversary of a game (even if that game was game of the year at The Game Awards).

The game's director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, did tease that there are "several more things" that FromSoftware wants to do with Elden Ring during the acceptance speech for the award, so maybe there's more than just one piece of DLC planned. In December the game received a free PVP update, which finally welcomed everyone into the mysterious colosseums scattered throughout the world.

Pretty much every Souls game has received an expansion of some sort after the base game was released, and considering how many copies Elden Ring sold, it would be surprising for it not to receive anything.