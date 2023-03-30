Eight classic Dungeons & Dragons games have arrived on GOG and Steam

SNEG has released eight Dungeons & Dragons games to GOG and Steam. These are many of the first D&D video games, some of which are finally available for the first time in over 25 years.

The offerings are Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace, Fantasy Empires, DragonStrike, DeathKeep, Heroes of the Lance, Dragons of Flame, War of the Lance, and Shadow Sorcerer.

Check out the Silver Box Classics Bundle for some retro D&D goodness!

All are available through the Silver Box Classics bundle, and each contains digital bonus materials from their original releases, such as manuals, rulebooks, and clue books.

The release of these eight classics coincides with the D&D Franchise Event happening now on Steam, where you can enjoy up to 75% off on D&D titles, including Gold Box Classics previously released by SNEG.

More on each game can be found below, courtesy of SNEG:

DragonStrike (1990)

Fly the mighty dragons of Krynn into battle in the first-ever dragon combat simulator! Play through 20 missions set in the world of Dragonlance; intercept enemy dragons, destroy enemy ships, and protect the forces of good to advance in rank, gain magical items and hit points, and acquire better dragons.

Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace (1992)

Pirates of Realmspace leads the player into a fantasy world to pilot a ship (a Spelljammer) that may travel into Realmspace and visit eight worlds of inner and outer planets for exploration and trade. Experience spectacular first-person flight combat and classic tactical encounters as you uncover the terrible conspiracy threatening to conquer Realmspace.

Fantasy Empires (1993)

In Fantasy Empires, you play as the ruler of a fledgling kingdom. Your objective: take over adjacent kingdoms one by one using magic, brute force, or strategic planning. It features real-time combat in an overhead view, as well as a computer-controlled Dungeon Master, who provides insight as well as comic relief. Form alliances, recruit armies, train heroes, send them on quests, cast spells, and manage resources.

DeathKeep (1995)

DeathKeep is a first-person single-player role-playing game with a touch of medieval AD&D gameplay in a fully 3D environment straight out of the ‘90s. Players must find and defeat an evil Necromancer located in the lower levels. Make your way through 25 dungeons filled with brain-busting puzzles and 30 types of horrific monsters who’ve never heard of dental care.

Included in the Silver Box Classics Bundle:

Heroes of the Lance (1988)

Based on the latter parts of the Dragonlance book, Dragons of Autumn Twilight, the heroes descend into a ruined city in search of the disks of Mishakal. The gameplay consists of side-scrolling fighting with a maze-like map using doors to change the view. The party consists of the eight Heroes of the Lance, which the player can switch between at any time.

Dragons of Flame (1989)

Set between the AD&D Dragonlance action games Heroes of the Lance and Shadow Sorcerer, Dragons of Flame follows the Heroes of the Lance formula with a side-scrolling, action-oriented view. Choose from 10 playable characters and use weapons, spells, and character-specific abilities to battle Trolls, Griffins, Draconians, and Zombies.

War of the Lance (1989)

Command armies, heroes, and special units against the evil Highlord Dragon Armies. Have your heroes search for the magic to help in battle, use diplomats to gather nations to your side, and send armies to the field to do battle or hunt down enemy heroes.

Shadow Sorcerer (1991)

Shadow Sorcerer is a tie-in with the Dragonlance series of novels. The player controls a party of four adventurers that have just rescued 800 slaves and must shepherd them through the wilderness before the evil Red Dragon army catches up with them. With real-time strategic, tactical, and political gameplay, the danger is around every corner. Can you find a safe haven for your followers?

Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace, Fantasy Empires, DragonStrike, DeathKeep, and the Silver Box Classics bundle are available now via GOG and Steam. Get them for 15% off during the launch week.