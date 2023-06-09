EGX Tickets are now on sale, and you can get 20% off with the Early Bird offer

Tickets are on sale now for EGX, and if you plan on attending, you should take advantage of the Early Bird offer.

This offer provided you with a 20% discount if you purchase your tickets before June 22.

Returning to ExCeL London, EGX takes place October 12-15 and will feature playable games from both triple-A and indie developers. There will also be four full days of competitive esports and a packed EGX Theatre stage schedule.

The latter is where game creators will present their latest projects and answer fan questions.

New for 2023, EGX is introducing Clan Packages for those who want to team up with their fireteam, clan or raid team for a discounted price and exclusive merchandise. This is the perfect option for groups ready to test their mettle in the competitive EGX Arena, where you will go face to face with other players in esports tournaments, in either 1v1s or squads.

EGX 2023 will also play host to the Leftfield Collection, an eclectic area packed with weird and wonderful indie games. You can also visit the Community Hub, which celebrates fandoms and diverse gaming communities who call EGX their home.

All badges and tickets can be purchased here.