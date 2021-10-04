The UK's premier gaming show, EGX, returns to the real world after being forced offline back in 2020 thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. For 2021, the event will manifest in the physical realm in London's ExCel, taking place from October 7 through until October 10.

The event is going to be jam-packed: from panels exploring the art and inspiration behind Sable to various real-life shows from Eurogamer, Dicebreaker, RPS and your favourite game developers, there's plenty to sink your teeth into over the course of the four-day event. You can check out the full schedule here.

Also, if you've yet to try a PS5 in real life yet, you will be able to get your hands on the machine – albeit temporarily – at the show, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S units available in the hands-on Console Corner & Over 18’s Area. Deathloop will be available to play on PlayStation 5 and Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania and more can be demoed on Xbox Series X.

You will also have a chance at winning a PS5 if you compete with friends in Fall Guys’ ‘Squads’ mode at the event and collect enough IRL 'crowns'.

A full rundown of all the games that will be playable at the show can be seen at the link. If you're more into your undiscovered gems and indie darlings than your triple-A behemoths, you may prefer to check out the Rezzed Zone.

If you're worried about Covid-19 and visiting real-world locations, don't fret: as per EGX's Covid safety guidelines, all attendees will be asked to demonstrate proof of their Covid-19 status upon entering the ExCel, safeguarding you and your group as much as possible for the duration of the event.

Tickets are still available for the show, and you can either buy day passes or nab yourself a Super Pass that'll get you access to every day of the event.Virgin Media customers can get 50% off early access tickets, too.