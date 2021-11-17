Ed Sheeran is coming to Pokemon Go, for some reason

Not content with sneaking onto the sets of Red Notice, Game of Thrones, Yesterday and many other cinematic projects, Framlingham-born ginger songsmith Edward Christopher Sheeran now has his sights set on Pokemon Go. Yes, really.

The Ed Sheeran HQ Twitter account revealed in a vague tweet that there'd be some sort of crossover between the internationally renowned megastar and the Pokemon Go mobile game, and it's set to kick off at some point soon. https://youtu.be/X2KHZtmcrVA

Following the initial tweet, Pokemon Go's official account retweeted the announcement with the eyes emoji – but no further details.

Are we going to see avatar items that make you look like the red-headed musicaian? Or we going to get some of his insipid brand of inoffensive pop as a soundtrack to our catching and hatching? Are we going to get another Pikachu wearing a hat, but with a shock of ginger hair? Who knows.

We've seen Pokemon Go collaborate with clothing brands before to bring exclusive items for your avatar, so maybe that's got something to do with it. Alternatively, there could be some sort of Sheeran-based takeover in the game world? Or maybe you'll have to fight a massive version of Ed in a raid, and if you win you get to shut him up for five minutes. The possibilities are endless.

If you're eager to get as much as you can out of the game before it's permanently sullied by the arrival of pop's most insidious Brit, in whatever form that takes, perhaps you'll want to check out all working Pokemon GO codes for November 2021