EA Sports FC 25's second update hits PC first, and you won't be able to get destroyed by a console player controlled league two team until they get it too

EA Sports FC 25's second title update is here, but it's only released on PC to start off with, with cross-play between that platform and consoles now being on hold until Xbox and PlayStation folks get it too.

So, if you were hoping to get into a match with your mate who's on the opposite side of the fence tonight, and have them carve up your defense by unleashing the bizarrely world-class pace and dribbling skills of some 62 overall right back, it looks like you'll have to wait.

"Please note that once this TU is released, cross-play on PC will be unavailable until this TU comes to other platforms in the near future", EA writes in the notes for title update number two, which is now available to download on PC.

In case you're wondering, these are the issues it adresses, with the game modes the different fixes affect in bold, because formatting.

General, Audio, and Visual:

Sometimes button inputs were not being registered when performing actions in the menus.

Controller compatibility issues when using Steam Input.

Steam Input now needs to be enabled before launching EA SPORTS FC 25 to have it work as intended.

Stability issue occasionally happening in all Online modes.

Ultimate Team:

Stability issue when accessing Squad Battles.

Addressed instances of stability issues while in the Store.

Unintended UI elements sometimes displaying on the screen.

Adjusted the message that displays when confirming to start an Evolution.

Career:

Addressed instances of stability issues within Manager Career.

So, there you go.

We've got a bunch of great guides that can help you take on FC 25, including an upgrade tracker for Road to the Knockouts UT cards and the best young stars to sign in career mode. So, make sure to check those out if you haven't already, as well as what the game's first title update rectified.