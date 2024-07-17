EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team finally has duplicate storage for untradeable items

EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team will implement a Duplicate Storage function for untradeable multiples of players pulled from packs, who can then be used in SBCs.

The long-requested feature is one of a few quality-of-life updates EA is introducing with EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team in an effort to ease common community frustrations with day-to-day play.

“I’ve been on the product for 12 years, so I’ve been through the rise of Ultimate Team and how vocal our community is in general,” Richard Walz, game design director for Ultimate Team, told VG247 at an EA Sports FC 25 preview event. “Honestly it feels great to have more community requests and make more quality of life improvements. It wouldn’t make the back of the box, but it makes such a difference in the lives of our players to be able to tackle these.”

In the same way as you can send players to your trade pile, in FC 25 you will be able to send duplicate untradeables to SBC storage. Then, when you start a Squad Building Challenge, this SBC Storage will have its own tab so you can run through your duplicates first.

However, EA Sports FC 25 will also implement a paid Premium Season Pass for the first time.

Other changes coming to Ultimate Team in FC 25 include less strict Evolutions entry requirements, so players can actually evolve their favourite players more often, rather than focusing on isolated meta items.

Then, Friendlies will now be independent from the Rivals matchmaking system. This aims to bring Friendlies closer towards the casual space it’s supposed to occupy. In FC 24 and earlier editions, Friendlies were often even more competitive than Rivals because good rewards were guaranteed but there was a hard limit on how many games you could play in a day.

Speaking of Rivals matchmaking, in FC 25 you will also be able to get relegated from Rivals Divisions - hopefully stopping players from getting stuck in divisions above their level.

Finally, Weekly Rewards have also undergone a revamp, and will now unlock via a points-based system with three points for a win and one point for a draw. Rewards for finishing in higher divisions will apparently be much better too.

EA says these changes are the start of a more proactive approach to implementing community feedback more quickly.

“We have a unit now that is funded to be actively looking at and addressing our core community complaints more often than we ever have before,” Waltz explained. “So as somebody who lives to make this game, the fact that we’re now able to listen to and more quickly react to our community is a really big milestone.”

“With all of these community requests we don’t want to have to wait between the product years to address more of that as fans’ expectations have grown over the years,” Karthik Venkateshan, a producer on Ultimate Team, said. “That’s exactly why we’re setting up this unit, it’s like ‘how do we get some of these changes in quicker’? That’s definitely the goal.”

For more on everything new in this year’s game, including the FC IQ tactics overhaul and Rush game-type, check out our EA Sports FC 25 hands-on preview.

EA Sports FC 25 will be released on September 27.