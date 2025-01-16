EA Sports FC 25's TOTY squads and a pretty sizeable "gameplay refresh" update have dropped today, alongside absolutely nothing else

A fresh update for EA Sports FC 25 has dropped today, January 16, along with the reveal of the game's Team of the Year squads and absolutely no other news in the world of gaming whatsoever.

Voting opened up on this year's UT Teams of the Year last week, so here's hoping you got your picks in on time if you're hoping to see the players you think deserve the nod here. Regardless, it looks like EA's gioven you a good reason to fire FC 25 up again.

You can find the two finalised TOTY XIs - on mens and one womens as has become standard - in the graphics included in the tweets below. They do a pretty great job of going through each player, so I'll not bother rattling off every name that's made the cut - you can find those here if you need 'em.

Chosen by the fans, for the fans. Introducing the Men’s Team of the Year.



The best to do it, chosen by you.



These cards are set to start arriving in the game from January 17 - the attackers will be first out of the tunnel on that date, followed by midfielders on January 19 and the duo of defenders and goalkeepers on January 21. The full TOTY rosters will be added to the Ultimate Team pool of items from January 23 through January 31, and there's a 12th man and woman dropping on January 24 to keep the numbers nice and even.

EA's also deployed an update to FC 25 today that's designed to serve as a "gameplay refresh", with the developer writing that "it’s the most significant mid-season gameplay overhaul we’ve ever made based on your feedback". No pressure then.

Our Gameplay Refresh Update is now available for all versions of EA SPORTS FC 25.



Read the full Gameplay Refresh Update overview in the latest Pitch Notes: https://t.co/JsLZcsF5C5



The full notes for this update can be found here, and the big headlines are as follows:

Major updates to core gameplay systems like passing, shooting, goalkeeping, and defending.

Addressed issues like defenders catching up to dribblers too often.

More offensively fluid gameplay enabling you to move the ball easier.

Reduced tacklebacks and AI interceptions.

If you've been diving into FC 25 for the first time in a little bit to check out TOTY, make sure to check out our guides that can help you take on the game, including the best tactics codes and formations, plus the best young stars to sign in career mode.