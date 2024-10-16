EA Sports FC 25's third title update is beefier than an old-school centre back, with over 1000 words of changes and fixes, including balancing tweaks and nerfs

EA Sports FC 25's third title update is now available for those on PS4 and Xbox One, with other platforms set to follow "soon". What are you getting with it? Well, a lot, including some balacing tweaks and nerfs it's worth being aware of.

This update follows the comparatively brief second title update to the game, and last week's first live tuning update, which aimed to get rid of "instances of players accelerating unintentionally quickly", which is kinda sad, cos that sounds hilarious provided someone's not using it to zoom right into the goal from the centre circle.

"Title update 3 is now available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of EA Sports FC 25 and will soon be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Switch versions of EA Sports FC 25.", EA writes in the notes for this latest update.

You can go to the notes linked above if you want to read through the full list of changes and fixes across all of the different modes, given that there's around 1500 words of them, but here are just the big tweaks that'll affect general gameplay (there are a separate bunch of bug fixes for this too). Special shout out the the nerfs to Trivela shots and five defender formations, which've been particular community bugbears in terms of exploitation:

Made the following changes:

Reduced accuracy of First Time Lobbed Through Passes including when performed at extreme angles.

This change is most noticeable for players with high passing Attributes.

Greatly reduced potential accuracy of Trivelas.

Greatly increased width of the defensive line for 5 defender formations.

Reduced potential accuracy of Driven Passes.

Increased the frequency of attacking runs for AI players in the following roles: Shadow Striker, Inside Forward Attack, Inside Forward Roaming, Wide Playmaker Attack, and Wingbacks in scenarios with open space ahead of them.

Improved AI player decision making when considering diagonal runs into open space, and when considering runs into nearby open space.

Improved accuracy of shots taken in situations where the player is not being pressured and generally has a clear line of sight on goal, including 1 on 1 situations and open goals.

Improved AI Center Back decision making when attempting to provide a safe option for a pass.

Improved AI player recognition of offside situations.

The CPU AI will look to further prioritize passing during build up play instead of dribbling.

Reduced the speed of some slide tackling animations.

Slightly increased clearance accuracy.

Reduced Ground Pass and Through Pass ball velocity in wet weather.

So, there you go. As I say, the rest can be found via that link to the full notes.

We've got a bunch of great guides that can help you take on FC 25, including an upgrade tracker for Road to the Knockouts UT cards and the best young stars to sign in career mode. So, make sure to check those out if you haven't already.