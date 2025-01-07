EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year voting is open, so you can spend hours picking a right back, then give up and chuck middle-aged Ronaldo and Messi up front

It's that time of year again. Voting for EA Sports FC 25's Team of the Year is now open, giving you your yearly chance to nominate the players from the men's and women's games that you think have been setting the world alight for a card that streamers will blow thousands on being able to scream at.

Here's hoping you like the raft of changes EA made to the game in its big December update too, as TOTY season is a time when a lot of folks who might've dropped off a biot since launch tend to jump back into these games, meaning you should have plenty of fresh opponents to face online with whoever you pack.

As ever, to cast your TOTY vote, you'll need to head to the EA FC website. There, you'll find two 11 person squad sheets read to fill out with attackers, midfielders, defenders, and goalkeepers. You've got plenty to choose from, including the likes of Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, and Aitana Bonmatí.

The full lists can be found on the site, so feel free to take a good look over them before you get going, just in case you need to to google some Bayer Leverkusen highlights or watch a Diogo Costa save compilation before casting your votes.

Celebrate the stars of the last calendar year.



Celebrate the stars of the last calendar year.



Vote for your Team of the Year now: https://t.co/BnJHIfbdot pic.twitter.com/i4kuErZHwV — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) January 6, 2025

As you'd expect, a solid range of leagues and clubs are represented in the shortlist, even if some choices like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi arguably feel a bit too reliant on past glories now, given both are into the twilights of their careers at Al-Nassr and Inter Miami, depending on how you decide to weight the strength of stats accumulated in the Saudi and US leagues compared to the likes of the Premier League and Bundesliga.

Either way, it's a good chance to catch up with the wider world of football beyond just your club, and see some of the special stuff players you might not watch on weekly basis have done over the past year.

As usual, the final Team of the Year squads will be "announced shortly after the vote concludes", with TOTY items then starting to drop in FC 25 and its mobile variant.

If you'll be diving into FC 25 for the first time in a little bit to check out TOTY, make sure to check out our guides that can help you take on the game, including the best tactics codes and formations, plus the best young stars to sign in career mode.