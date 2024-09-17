EA Sports FC 25's soundtrack is here, so you can join in the debate as to whether its over 100 tunes live up to the spirit of Goodbye Mr A

A new year, a new list of songs that you'll listen to as you experiece the highs and lows of doing a virtual football. EA Sports FC 25's soundtrack has been revealed, with both yer das, not quite yet yer das and non-yer das all currently busy offering their two cents as to whether it features enough of what they consider indie bangers.

You can find the full tracklist on Spotify, with EA having helpfully also put out a graphic outlining it which you can check out below. The developer says this year's collection of 117 tunes, three of which will be arriving via post-launch updates, "spotlights an eclectic range of genres".

"FC 25 is a global celebration of new music that erases borders, embraces multiple genres, and delivers several surprises," Steve Schnur, an EA worldwide executive and its president of music, which is a wonderful job title, said. "The EA Music team has spent nearly a year curating an epic soundtrack that will define the sound of the coming season and elevate the spirit of the game like never before."

As you can see below, the list of big names you'll be hearing as you inevitably try to recover from the hreartbreak of losing on penalities or not getting who you wanted in a pack includes Kasabian, Charli xcx, and Billie Eilish. J Balvin and Ice Spice are also in there. Meanwhile, there's a currently unreleased track from Coldplay helping to fill out the bland white guy quota, as well as some from Delfina Dib, FKA Twigs, and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Image credit: EA

How do fans feel about the vibes right off the bat? Well, across Twitter and Reddit, there looks to be the usual kinda split verdict. Plenty of folks have spotted artists they're happy to see in there, and think the mix of big names and earworms from more obscure acts has been nailed pretty well. Others have been left yearning for soundtracks from bygone years which they reckon featured a bit more indie music, even if things have never been 100% Blur's Song 2, The Hoosiers' Goodbye Mr A, or Jerk It Out by Caesars.

To be fair, you can never please everyone, especially when they're too busy listening to someone strum a guitar to hear you. Let us know what you think of this year's soundtrack below.

EA has also recently relased its rundown of EA Sports FC 25's highest rated players and new icons, so make sure to check those out if you haven't already, along with our interview about the series' future with producer Sam Rivera.