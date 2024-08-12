EA Sports FC 25 adds Eden Hazard, Jamie Carragher, Tim Howard and 10 more as Ultimate Team Heroes

EA Sports FC 25 is adding 13 brand-new Heroes to its roster of niche and cult legends in Ultimate Team including Real Madrid hipster-favourite Guti, TV’s Jamie Carragher, and England’s all-time leader appearance maker, Fara Williams.

Coming in as more accessible options than Icons, who’re pitched as true greats of the game, Ultimate Team Heroes are fan-favourites, players who had slightly shorter careers at the very top, or, in some cases, players who built up a cult following because of how overpowered they were in-game (we’re looking at you Ramires).

There are a few interesting additions in the line-up this time, with a couple of long-standing debates settled over whether certain players would make the Icon cut or appear as a Hero. Some of the players are also perfect for trying out the new Player Roles in the revamped FC IQ tactics system.

Eden Hazard is probably the headline addition, and one of the players who would likely have been in the Icon conversation in the modern era - given that he was the best player in the Premier League for a number of years. But it seems like the injury-hit (and meme-filled) years at Real Madrid have seen his stock fall far enough to miss out.

Maicon was also an exceptional player who is well worthy of being remembered. But he’s almost best-known these days for one disastrous night against Gareth Bale (who himself will surely be an Icon soon), which is unfortunate.

Fara Williams, given her status as the record appearance-maker for a big footballing nation, is unlucky to miss out on an Icon card as well. But at least I can now use my dream vibes midfield of Marek Hamsik, Tomas Rosicky and Hidetoshi Nakata.

It will also be very intriguing to see how special goalkeeper cards function in EA Sports FC 25, given their expanded set of PlayStyles and PlayStyles+ abilities.

Here’s the full list of new EAFC 25 Heroes:

Blaise Matuidi - PSG, Juventus, France

- PSG, Juventus, France Celia Šašić - Germany

- Germany Eden Hazard - Chelsea, Real Madrid, Belgium

- Chelsea, Real Madrid, Belgium Fara Williams - England

- England Guti - Real Madrid

- Real Madrid Jaap Stam - Manchester United, Netherlands

- Manchester United, Netherlands Jamie Carragher - Liverpool

- Liverpool Laura Georges - Lyon, France

- Lyon, France Maicon - Inter, Brazil

- Inter, Brazil Marek Hamšík - Napoli, Slovenia

- Napoli, Slovenia Mohammed Noor - Al Ittihad, Saudi Arabia

- Al Ittihad, Saudi Arabia Tim Howard - Manchester United, Everton, USA

- Manchester United, Everton, USA Zé Roberto - Bayern Munich, Brazil

In other news, EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team will also introduce a paid season pass for the first time.