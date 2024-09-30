EA Sports FC 25 includes a pair of brothers, but only one of them's a footballer, and you might not guess how it's happened right away

There are a lot of real people in EA Sports FC 25, with the vast majority being of the kicking a ball for a living, used to kick a ball for a living, or paid to tell other people who how to kick a ball variety. However, there's a set of brothers in this year's game who don't both fit into one of those categories.

To be clear one of them, QPR defender Morgan Fox, certainly does. He's a 68 overall kicker of balls you can add to your lineup if you want someone with 60 pace and 69 defending (nice) to dish out challenges on opposing forwards. It's just his sibling that you won't find in any packs.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Speaking to the BBC about the group's inclusion in this year's game, Oli Fox - a member of UK indie band Good Neighbours - revealed that making FC 25's soundtrack means that he's getting to be in the game alongside brother Morgan for the first time, which is pretty nice.

"[Morgan's] been on it for some time, and it's been a real frustration of mine," Fox said, "Literally since we were kids we've played it together in a horrible rivalry growing up, and then only the penny dropped maybe about 10 years ago that we could possibly exist on the same game.

"Our parents would finally be proud of us, and all those evenings wasted in our childhood playing FIFA, and when we finally ticked it off, we got a nice message from mum and dad saying that they're very proud."

In the same piece, the BBC also talked to Steve Schnur, EA's president of music, about what the process of deciding which artists end up on EA FC soundtracks - as Good Neighbours have - currently looks like. Revealing that the studio reviews "thousands and thousands of songs", Schnur said "At the very beginning, I was flying around like a madman, looking everywhere for the next great thing. Now, humbly speaking, everybody wants to be in EA FC, so people come to us."

The exec added that he "can't always" base the decisions "on who we like or who we have history with", though the selected songs do have to "fit a tone". "Ultimately," Schnur said, "my boss is the player, the person that bought the copy of the game, sometimes with their parents' money."

Regardless of whether you're hoping to pack Morgan Fox or someone else, we've got a bunch of great guides that can help you take on FC 25, including an upgrade tracker for Road to the Knockouts UT cards and the best young stars to sign in career mode. So, make sure to check those out if you haven't already, as well as what the game's first title update rectified.