Mbappe, Rodri and Haaland highest rated players in EA Sports FC 25, plus big upgrade for Bellingham
Bonmati is the highest-rated Women's player in EA Sports FC 25 after her Ballon D'or win.
Kylian Mbappe, Rodri, Erling Haaland and Aitana Bonmati share the coveted title of being the highest rated players in EA Sports FC 25.
There were also big upgrades for new cover star Jude Bellingham, as well as Vini Jr and Sophia Smith.
Many of these players have been at the top of the game for a while, but there are a few tweaks and surprises. We now have a four-way tie for the world’s best goalkeeper, with Thibaut Courtois’ downgrade leaving him level with Alisson, ter Stegen and Donnarumma.
Because of their absence from the list below, we can also infer that there have been a few downgrades for big-name players - many of them plying their trade in the Saudi Pro League - such as Karim Benzema, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski and Casemiro (EA must have been watching the Liverpool match, then).
On the Women’s side, it looks like Kadidiatou Diani has taken a downgrade from her lofty FC 24 rating, while the recently retired Alex Morgan is also absent from the list.
The full list of the best 25 players in EA Sports FC 25 is as follows:
- Kylian Mbappe - 91 OVR - Real Madrid
- Rodri - 91 OVR - Man City
- Erling Haaland - 91 OVR - Man City
- Aitana Bonmati - 91 OVR - Barcelona
- Jude Bellingham - 90 OVR - Real Madrid
- Vini Jr - 90 OVR - Real Madrid
- Kevin De Bruyne - 90 OVR - Man City
- Harry Kane - 90 OVR - Bayern Munich
- Alexia Putellas - 90 OVR - Barcelona
- Caroline Graham Hansen - 90 OVR - Barcelona
- Sam Kerr - 90 OVR - Chelsea
- Martin Odegaard - 89 OVR - Arsenal
- Gigi Donnarumma - 89 OVR - PSG
- Alisson - 89 OVR - Liverpool
- Thibaut Courtois - 89 OVR - Real Madrid
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 89 OVR - Barcelona
- Virgil van Dijk - 89 OVR - Liverpool
- Mo Salah - 89 OVR - Liverpool
- Lautaro Martinez - 89 OVR - Inter
- Sophia Smith - 89 OVR - Portland Thorns
- Ada Hegerberg - 89 OVR - Lyon
- Mapi Leon - 89 OVR - Barcelona
- Lionel Messi - 88 OVR - Inter Miami
- Phil Foden - 88 OVR - Man City
- Marie Katoto - 88 OVR - PSG
This is the first ratings announcement for current players we’ve seen so far for this season, following the reveal of 8 new Icons, including Gareth Bale, and new Ultimate Team Heroes, including Eden Hazard, in recent weeks.
For more on EA Sports FC, we just posted a far-reaching interview with senior producer, Sam Rivera, on the next 5 years of EA Sports FC. You can also see what we thought of the game in our EA Sports FC 25 hands-on preview.
More players will be revealed in the coming days, with the Premier League starting proceedings before the most improved, Best U21, new goalkeeper PlayStyles and career mode gems finish up the pre-release reveals:
- Tuesday September 10th:
- Premier League – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
- Barclays Women’s Super League – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET
- Wednesday September 11th:
- Saudi Pro League – 6AM PST/2PM BST/3PM CET
- LigaF – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
- LaLiga EA SPORTS – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET
- Thursday September 12th:
- Frauen Bundesliga- 6AM PST/2PM BST/3PM CET
- Bundesliga – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
- MLS– 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET
- NWSL – 12PM PST/8PM BST/9PM CET
- Friday September 13th:
- Serie A – 6AM PST/2PM BST/3PM CET
- Ligue 1 – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
- D1 Arkema – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET
- Full Database Promo – 12PM PST/8PM BST/9PM CET
- Saturday September 14th:
- Most Improved – 6AM PST/2PM BST/3PM CET
- Best U21– 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET
- Goalkeeper PlayStyles+ – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET
- Career Hidden Gems – 12PM PST/8PM BST/9PM CET