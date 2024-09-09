Mbappe, Rodri and Haaland highest rated players in EA Sports FC 25, plus big upgrade for Bellingham

Kylian Mbappe, Rodri, Erling Haaland and Aitana Bonmati share the coveted title of being the highest rated players in EA Sports FC 25.

There were also big upgrades for new cover star Jude Bellingham, as well as Vini Jr and Sophia Smith.

Many of these players have been at the top of the game for a while, but there are a few tweaks and surprises. We now have a four-way tie for the world’s best goalkeeper, with Thibaut Courtois’ downgrade leaving him level with Alisson, ter Stegen and Donnarumma.

Because of their absence from the list below, we can also infer that there have been a few downgrades for big-name players - many of them plying their trade in the Saudi Pro League - such as Karim Benzema, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski and Casemiro (EA must have been watching the Liverpool match, then).

On the Women’s side, it looks like Kadidiatou Diani has taken a downgrade from her lofty FC 24 rating, while the recently retired Alex Morgan is also absent from the list.

The full list of the best 25 players in EA Sports FC 25 is as follows:

Kylian Mbappe - 91 OVR - Real Madrid Rodri - 91 OVR - Man City Erling Haaland - 91 OVR - Man City Aitana Bonmati - 91 OVR - Barcelona Jude Bellingham - 90 OVR - Real Madrid Vini Jr - 90 OVR - Real Madrid Kevin De Bruyne - 90 OVR - Man City Harry Kane - 90 OVR - Bayern Munich Alexia Putellas - 90 OVR - Barcelona Caroline Graham Hansen - 90 OVR - Barcelona Sam Kerr - 90 OVR - Chelsea Martin Odegaard - 89 OVR - Arsenal Gigi Donnarumma - 89 OVR - PSG Alisson - 89 OVR - Liverpool Thibaut Courtois - 89 OVR - Real Madrid Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 89 OVR - Barcelona Virgil van Dijk - 89 OVR - Liverpool Mo Salah - 89 OVR - Liverpool Lautaro Martinez - 89 OVR - Inter Sophia Smith - 89 OVR - Portland Thorns Ada Hegerberg - 89 OVR - Lyon Mapi Leon - 89 OVR - Barcelona Lionel Messi - 88 OVR - Inter Miami Phil Foden - 88 OVR - Man City Marie Katoto - 88 OVR - PSG

This is the first ratings announcement for current players we’ve seen so far for this season, following the reveal of 8 new Icons, including Gareth Bale, and new Ultimate Team Heroes, including Eden Hazard, in recent weeks.

For more on EA Sports FC, we just posted a far-reaching interview with senior producer, Sam Rivera, on the next 5 years of EA Sports FC. You can also see what we thought of the game in our EA Sports FC 25 hands-on preview.

More players will be revealed in the coming days, with the Premier League starting proceedings before the most improved, Best U21, new goalkeeper PlayStyles and career mode gems finish up the pre-release reveals:

Tuesday September 10th:

Premier League – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET

Barclays Women’s Super League – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET

Wednesday September 11th:

Saudi Pro League – 6AM PST/2PM BST/3PM CET

LigaF – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET

LaLiga EA SPORTS – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET

Thursday September 12th:

Frauen Bundesliga- 6AM PST/2PM BST/3PM CET

Bundesliga – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET

MLS– 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET

NWSL – 12PM PST/8PM BST/9PM CET

Friday September 13th:

Serie A – 6AM PST/2PM BST/3PM CET

Ligue 1 – 8AM PST/4PM BST/5PM CET

D1 Arkema – 10AM PST/6PM BST/7PM CET

Full Database Promo – 12PM PST/8PM BST/9PM CET