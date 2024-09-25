EA Sports FC 25's first title update is now live, and it should prevent your game getting unstable after you lose on pens

EA Sports FC 25 is now out in the world and doing a thing even though it doesn't fully release until September 27, with folks already taking in the various additions and tweaks it makes to the established formula of person kick ball in net. In fact, the game's first title update just dropped today, September 25.

Yep, pause the soundtrack a minute and come here, this update isn't that chunky, but it's still got a few changes that should hopefully help get rid of issues folks have reported early doors, paving the way for future updates to offer more in the way of big tweaks.

As you can read in the notes for FC 25 title update numero uno, which is now available to download on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, plus PC, there are three things it does.

In terms of Ultimate Team, the issues that have been adressed are as follows: "players could have gotten stuck on the Objectives screen after shortcut switching from the Store" and "instances of a stability issue that could have occurred following a penalty shootout".

Title Update #1 is now available for PC/PS4/PS5/XB1/XBSX|S and will soon be available for Switch versions of EA SPORTS FC 25.



Title Update #1 is now available for PC/PS4/PS5/XB1/XBSX|S and will soon be available for Switch versions of EA SPORTS FC 25.

Full TU notes have been posted to the EASFC Tracker.https://t.co/MlFvyusb1g — EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) September 25, 2024

Yep, it seems the game could be as affected by having someone relentlessly dab on you after watching you miss your final spot kick and sticking theirs top bins. The other fix is designed to rectify "several instances of stability issues that could have occurred in match highlights and tournaments".

While those are nice to have, there are plenty players on Twitter and Reddit hoping more fixes will be incoming soon. Some are saying they're still having issues accessing the ten-hour free trial of the game ahead of release, something that EA has said it's working on, and has posted a workaround for in the interim, though that's obviously not ideal.

Another issue being cited is a "secondary press glitch" that's seemingly seeing folks get "locked at the speed and direction [their player is] running" when they hold the RB or R1 button, though that being a gameplay tweak, odds were against it being adressed until EA starts messing with that kind of thing when things have settled down after the initial release.

