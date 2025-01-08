EA Sports FC 25's first post-TOTY reveal update is good news if you think your goalie's giving up too often, but bad news if you've been passing "in an unnatural way"

A fresh title update for EA Sports FC 25 has just dropped, with the developer saying it's still making more progress on combvatting issues which've been highlighted in player feedback.

Title Update 7 is the first one arrive since voting opened up on this year's UT Teams of the Year the other day, and it follows on from the game's annual big December update. Natyrally this one's not quite as chunky as that, but it's still pretty noteworthy.

So, what's in title update 7? Well, you can read the full notes here, and EA's picked out three major highlights gameplay-wise.

"We've seen a lot of matches where first-time lofted through passes were being used in an unnatural way, most notably on kickoffs or from bad angles out of the back," it said, it's reduced the accuracy of said passes. EA continued that it's "addressed an issue where the positioning system could sometimes move players too close to the dribbler when cutting off passing lanes, leading to autotackles", with a fix that should also stop midfielders being yanked out of position.

That said, if you're most interested in not getting hammered 7-0 as I am, the third tweak's the most important. "We found the goalkeeper was triggering a 'give up' animation (something you see when they have no chance of getting to the ball) too frequently when running back towards goal on chip shots," EA wrote. So, it's dialled up the amount of desperation save attempts you should get in those situations.

In a separate tweet, the developer's also helpfully outlined some thingfs it'll be looking to adjusting in its "next planned update" after this one, with the list being as follows:

Ground pass speed

Players without the ball catching up to the dribbler regardless of pace difference

Keeper positioning

Finesse shot playstyle balancing

AI defender interceptions

Tacklebacks

Assisted Shooting (Lace & Finesse shots)

