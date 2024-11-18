EA Sports FC 25 Best Kits: Coolest international and club shirts

Football and fashion have grown side-by-side for decades. From the short-shorts Seventies, v-necked Eighties and dazzle camouflage Nineties to the retro-inspired styles riffing on those motifs today, a great design can make a kit stand out, but it’s the players who wear it that turn a shirt into an icon.

The best EA FC 25 kits are a vivid mix of classic, time-honoured designs from the world’s biggest clubs, retro re-issues capitalising on the ‘90s and Y2K revival trend, and sleek, space-age patterns that make the most of modern materials.

Because outfitting your Ultimate Team in a unique kit that expresses your personal style is important, here are 25 of the best kits in EA Sports FC 25 from a range of club and international teams around the world.

I’ve done my best to avoid contentious teams (it’s no use saying Manchester United’s new kit is nice if 95% of people in England would rather wear a bin bag), as well as obvious choices like Real Madrid’s home kit.

Plus, due to licensing restrictions, many fashionable football kits aren’t actually in FC 25 - particularly when it comes to international teams. There’s no Brazil for example, while Instagram favourites like Nigeria’s awesome home kit and Japan’s Yohji Yamamoto-designed Y3 shirt are also nowhere to be seen.

However, there are still tons of great shirts you can pick up, so let’s take a look!

Best EAFC 25 kits

Image credit: EA Sports

Napoli

After a few years in the licensing wilderness Napoli are back in FC 25, which means their authentic kits are finally back in Ultimate Team too.

For the last few years, Napoli’s kits have been produced by Emporio Armani, meaning they’re the peak of Italian elegance: sleek and well-cut in striking shades of blue and white that contrast well in a variety of weather conditions.

Image credit: EA Sports

Mexico

While we’re missing a lot of the sartorial big-hitters on the international scene, Mexico’s home and away kits are both incredible, unique designs with amazing patterning and bold colour palettes.

Image credit: EA Sports

Brescia

A classic ‘90s team known for incubating the likes of Andrea Pirlo and Sandro Tonali at their respected academy, nowadays Brescia are slugging it out in Serie B - but don’t they look good doing it?

Maverick owner and president Massimo Cellino knows how to get eyes on his teams (Leeds fans will know) and this modern take on the Brescia “V” design certainly demands attention.

Image credit: EA Sports

Red Star Away & 3rd kits

Red Star’s away and alternate kits are a bit out there, but are definitely a unique option if you like green, red or an old-school footballing ethos.

Featuring the club’s Stade Bauer stadium under the night’s sky, Red Star are kind of like the French St. Pauli: working class and community focused in the face of the increasing commercialisation of football around them.

Image credit: EA Sports

Finland Away

Back to internationals, where the block geometric pattern of Finland’s away kit is another great option to look out for.

Apparently based on the calming natural influence of Finland’s sprawling forests, this is an appealing, sponsorless kit with a clean look and vivid colour scheme.

Image credit: EA Sports

Leeds United Away

For more of a stand out colour, Leed United’s bold yellow away kit features their retro ‘70s “smiley” badge and a tonal Red Bull sponsor for a look that’s fun, vibrant and unmistakably a football kit in amongst more fashion-forward designs.

Image credit: EA Sports

River Plate Home

The iconic red sash of River Plate is always a popular choice online in Ultimate Team.

Almost completely unchanged in close to 100 years, this is an elegant classic which doesn’t stray too far from what makes it great (like Boca Juniors’ current kit, which is not good).

Image credit: EA Sports

Velez Sarzfield

Again in Argentina, and another kit with a prominent “V” motif, Velez’s striking navy and white away kit looks great in-game.

The lighter-blue home kit is just as distinctive, and they’d make a great pair if you don’t like to mix-and-match teams.

Image credit: EA Sports

Bayern Munich Away

Meant to mimic the oxidised bronze of the statue of Bavaria in Munich, this modern, marbled design is a great partner for Bayern’s fire-alarm red home kit or another patterned Adidas shirt.

Its muted grey and bronze colour scheme also makes for a good contrast against a variety of other popular kits, so it’s a really solid pick for your change kit too.

Image credit: EA Sports

Al Ain FC

There’s not a lot of reason to use players from UAE side Al Ain in Ultimate Team, but their kits are definitely worth a look.

With an interesting pattern and unique purple colourway, this is a bit of a hipster choice for those who like to be a bit different.

Image credit: EA Sports

Netherlands Home

With this year’s Netherlands kit, Nike has offset the iconic orange with a subtle, textured stripe that elevates the familiar design and makes it feel trendy and modern while still paying homage to classic Dutch football shirts.

Is it a coincidence that it’s quite similar to the Liverpool kit that will also be worn by one of FC 25’s most overpowered players, Virgil van Dijk? Surely not?

Image credit: EA Sports

Dynamo Kyiv

New Balance football kits can be divisive (not as divisive as Puma, but let’s not go there). But after losing a few high profile teams, it looks like they’ve pulled out all the stops to create this amazing pair of kits for Dynamo Kyiv.

Both feature the stark blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag, with the home sporting a geometric diamond pattern and the away a gradient colour block which contrasts really well in-game.

Image credit: EA Sports

Ferencvarosi TC Away

Everyone loves a good camo kit, and this subtle, forest green away kit is a serious, solid option to consider. Just don’t lose sight of your teammates in the grass.

Image credit: EA Sports

Ajax

This year’s Ajax kits make a great pair, with a home kit that’s as iconic as they come and an away kit with a fun, modern graphic and interesting colourway.

Image credit: EA Sports

Heracles Almelo Away

Heracles Almelo has yet another “V” kit, but I really like the colour scheme of this one, which is reminiscent of the superhero, Nightwing.

Image credit: EA Sports

Sc Heerenveen Home

For a unique, but also completely traditional kit, check out Sc Heerenveen’s red, white and blue number, which takes its inspiration from the regional flag of Friesland and its red water lily motif, where the stylised leaves resemble hearts.

Heerenveen are also currently managed by Robin van Persie, so you can flex your ball knowledge and pretend like you’re interested in the up-and-coming coaching careers of iconic players.

Image credit: EA Sports

Norway Away

But back to the more modern kits, Norway’s current away shirt features a really interesting ice pattern with contrasting red shorts and arm bands for a very striking look.

This is a great one for Arsenal or Man City fans who want to stand out a bit, while also referencing their home team’s main colours and most important players.

Image credit: EA Sports

Leverkusen 3rd

After their imperious season last term, it looks like more effort has gone into designing Leverkusen’s kits for this season.

I personally prefer the bright red cross from last year, but the grey and blue Castore 3rd kit - which references city landmarks around Leverkusen in a graffiti style - is the pick of the bunch and a cool option for your rotation.

Image credit: EA Sports

RB Leipzig 3rd

Since the club is basically all marketing, RB Leipzig always have pretty cold kits - even if they do look a bit like you just asked an AI to design “nice football kits”.

They’ve switched to Puma for this season, which can be a mixed bag (Marseille, very good, Man City, unbelievably bad). But they’ve played it safe this time with solid colours and bold geometric patterns which fit almost everyone’s style.

Image credit: EA Sports

Como 1907

Cesc Fabregas’s Como are back in Serie A and have scored some of Adidas’s best kits to celebrate.

With a slick Uber sponsor and interesting bar motif on the front of the shirt - which I assume is to represent the club’s rise back through the divisions after financial difficulties, even though I’ve not seen that in the marketing materials - this is a standout in a league already stuffed with great shirts.

Image credit: EA Sports

Juventus 3rd

Speaking of great Serie A shirts, Juventus (like Inter) have put out some bangers in recent years. But even if I don’t like the home kit as much as last year’s volt yellow version, the retro-inspired 3rd kit is lovely.

With a subtle embossed pattern and polo collar, it’s the epitome of the football casual trend that’s seen the Adidas Sambas become ubiquitous online.

Image credit: EA Sports

Inter Away

Inter Milan kits have been great for the last few years - the home shirt with the Paramount Plus sponsor has to be the shirt I’ve seen most in real life outside of my local team. So that makes it a real shame that FC 25 lost the licence to both Milan clubs, which really knocks the authenticity of Serie A in-game.

But to add insult to injury, the generic kits EA’s come up with for Lombardia and Milano are truly terrible. Seriously, has any professional football kit ever looked like this?

However, that got me thinking. Is the generic Inter away kit with a giant Orochimaru snake on the side for no reason so bad it’s good, actually? I think it’s got meme potential.

Image credit: EA Sports

Charlotte FC

There are quite a few good kits in MLS. Obviously Inter Miami is popular, but a few lesser followed teams seem to have put a lot of effort into designing their look.

FC Charlotte for instance have put out super clean blue and purple kits with strong, high-contrast sponsors that just look great.

Image credit: EA Sports

Chicago Fire

Next up, Chicago Fire are bringing the heat - particularly with their away kit which features a really interesting and unique chevron pattern.

Image credit: EA Sports

Minnesota Untied

Finally, my pick for the best kits in MLS come from Minnesota, whose spacey home kit and gorgeous gradient away kit knock it out of the park with a solid tonal Target sponsor and futuristic aesthetic.

