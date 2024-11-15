FC 25 FUT Champs Rewards: All rewards and how to qualify

FUT Champs is available now in FC 25, with EA making some big changes to how the Ultimate Team mode works.

The mode, which offers a weekly league that players can take part in, offers better rewards than ever before and now lasts for longer than in past EA footie games. There is a catch though - it's now more difficult than ever to qualify for FUT Champs, meaning only the best of the best can take part.

If you're looking to jump into FUT Champs, we've got everything you need to know, including details on how to qualify and the full rewards on offer.

When does FUT Champions start and end?

FUT Champions takes place each week, starting at 8am UK time on a Thursday and finishing at the same time the following Tuesday. The mode, which fans simply refer to as FUT Champs, previously only ran on a weekend but now runs for longer in EA FC 25.

How do you qualify for FUT Champions?

EA has changed the Champs format, so only the best of the best reach the finals. | Image credit: EA

With FC 25, EA has changed the way players qualify for FUT Champions, making it harder than ever before. There are three stages - qualification, play-offs and then the finals.

To start with, players need to get 1,000 Champions Qualifications Points to reach the play-off stage. These points are accumulated by playing Rivals matches. Once you reach the play-off stage, you will then need to win three out of five matches to progress to the finals.

This is more tricky than in previous Champions modes for Ultimate Team, where you could lose six play-off games and still progress to the finals. It means only the best FUT players will end up reaching the Champions Finals each week.

Full list of FUT Champions rewards

For the first time the Champs mode offers Icons as rewards. | Image credit: EA

There are two sets of FUT Champs rewards, which are awarded depending on how many points you get in the play-off and finals stages. In the play-off stage, you'll get four points for each victory and one point for each loss. In the finals stage, which has fifteen matches, you'll get one point for each win.

Below you'll find all the rewards you can get in FC 25 Champs, and the points needed for each rank:

Play-off rewards

Rank 1 (20 points) : 85+ Rare Player, 1 Mega Pack, 800 Champions Qualification Points, Finals Qualification

: 85+ Rare Player, 1 Mega Pack, 800 Champions Qualification Points, Finals Qualification Rank 2 (16 to 19 points) : 84+ Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 800 Champions Qualification Points, Finals Qualification

: 84+ Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 800 Champions Qualification Points, Finals Qualification Rank 3 (12 to 15 points) : 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack, 800 Champions Qualification Points, Finals Qualification

: 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack, 800 Champions Qualification Points, Finals Qualification Rank 4 (10 to 11 points) : 1 Rare Gold Pack, 650 Champions Qualification Points

: 1 Rare Gold Pack, 650 Champions Qualification Points Rank 5 (8 to 9 points) : 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack, 650 Champions Qualification Points

: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack, 650 Champions Qualification Points Rank 6 (5 to 7 points): 1 Premium Gold Pack, 500 Champions Qualification Points

Champions rewards

Rank 1 (15 points) : I Can't Hear You Celebration, Big Trouble Celebration, Icon Pack (Untradable), 9 TOTW Players, x2 89+ Rare Players (Untradable), x10 85+ Rare Players, x10 84+ Rare Players, x30 82+ Rare Players (Untradable), 200K Coins

: I Can't Hear You Celebration, Big Trouble Celebration, Icon Pack (Untradable), 9 TOTW Players, x2 89+ Rare Players (Untradable), x10 85+ Rare Players, x10 84+ Rare Players, x30 82+ Rare Players (Untradable), 200K Coins Rank 2 (13 to 14 points) : Big Trouble Celebration, 86+ Hero (Untradable), 6 TOTW Players, x2 88+ Rare Players (Untradable), x20 84+ Rare Players Pack, x25 82+ Rare Players (Untradable), 110K Coins

: Big Trouble Celebration, 86+ Hero (Untradable), 6 TOTW Players, x2 88+ Rare Players (Untradable), x20 84+ Rare Players Pack, x25 82+ Rare Players (Untradable), 110K Coins Rank 3 (11 to 12 points) : Big Trouble Celebration, Hero Pack (Untradable), 6 TOTW Players Pack, x2 87+ Rare Players (Untradable), x10 83+ Rare Players, x20 82+ Rare Players (Untradable), 80K Coins

: Big Trouble Celebration, Hero Pack (Untradable), 6 TOTW Players Pack, x2 87+ Rare Players (Untradable), x10 83+ Rare Players, x20 82+ Rare Players (Untradable), 80K Coins Rank 4 (10 points) : Hero Pack (Untradable), 2 TOTW Players, 87+ Rare Player (Untradable), x10 83+ Rare Players, x20 81+ Rare Players (Untradable), 60K Coins

: Hero Pack (Untradable), 2 TOTW Players, 87+ Rare Player (Untradable), x10 83+ Rare Players, x20 81+ Rare Players (Untradable), 60K Coins Rank 5 (9 points) : Max 87 Hero (Untradable), TOTW Player, 87+ Rare Player (Untradable), x10 82+ Rare Players, x15 81+ Rare Players (Untradable), 45K Coins

: Max 87 Hero (Untradable), TOTW Player, 87+ Rare Player (Untradable), x10 82+ Rare Players, x15 81+ Rare Players (Untradable), 45K Coins Rank 6 (8 points : x2 TOTW Players, x2 86+ Rare Players (Untradable), x10 82+ Rare Players, x15 81+ Rare Players (Untradable), 30K Coins

: x2 TOTW Players, x2 86+ Rare Players (Untradable), x10 82+ Rare Players, x15 81+ Rare Players (Untradable), 30K Coins Rank 7 (7 points : TOTW Player, x2 86+ Rare Players (Untradable), x11 81+ Rare Players, x14 77+ Players (Untradable), 25K Coins

: TOTW Player, x2 86+ Rare Players (Untradable), x11 81+ Rare Players, x14 77+ Players (Untradable), 25K Coins Rank 8 (6 points) : TOTW Player, 85+ Rare Player (Untradable), x11 81+ Rare Players, x14 77+ Players (Untradable), 20K Coins

: TOTW Player, 85+ Rare Player (Untradable), x11 81+ Rare Players, x14 77+ Players (Untradable), 20K Coins Rank 9 (4 to 5 points) : TOTW Player, x11 80+ Rare Players (Untradable), x14 77+ Players (Untradable), 15K Coins

: TOTW Player, x11 80+ Rare Players (Untradable), x14 77+ Players (Untradable), 15K Coins Rank 10 (2 to 3 points): 84+ Rare Player (Untradable), x14 77+ Players (Untradable), 5K Coins

Thanks go to FIFAUTeam for putting together this list of the latest rewards. FUT Champs rewards change with each new season in EA FC 25. So far, the top tier rewards have included Icons and Heroes - which is a first for the mode.

That's a wrap on our guide to the FUT Champs rewards. For more on EA FC 25, head to our pages on the best Wonderkids, the best Centre Backs to sign in Career Mode and our Tactics Codes page. Make sure to check out our EA Sports FC 25 review too.