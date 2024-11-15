FC 25 Division Rivals: Full rewards list and how FUT mode works

Division Rivals is one of the main ways to earn rewards in FC 25's Ultimate Team mode.

Each week players face-off against teams of a similar level, and compete to earn rewards for their division. There are almost a dozen divisions, including the top tier Elite Division, which players can gain promotion to and get relegated from.

The higher the division you're in, the better rewards you'll get. To help you out, we've rounded up all the Division Rivals rewards you can get in EA FC 25, and explain how the FUT mode works.

How does Division Rivals work in FC 25?

Division Rivals is the main competitive mode in FC 25's Ultimate Team. You'll play matches each week against players of similar skill level, as you look to move up the ranks to higher divisions which offer better rewards.

To gain promotion to higher leagues, you'll need to win a certain amount of matches. The criteria for promotion differs between divisions, with players only needing four wins to be promoted from Division 10 but they'll need 12 wins to be promoted to Division 1.

Once you reach a higher division, you can still get relegated from it. Midway through a season you can only be relegated from Division 1 and Division 2, as both of these leagues don't have checkpoints which protect a player's progress. If you manage to reach the Elite Division you cannot be relegated until the end of the season, which is when relegation happens across all divisions.

When are Division Rivals rewards released?

Rewards are handed out each week depending on which Division players are in, and how many points they've earned during that period. To get the base weekly rewards players have to get 15 points, and for the upgraded rewards they'll need 35 points. Previously players had to get 45 points for the upgraded rewards.

Division Rivals players get three points for each win, one for a draw and don't get any points if they lose. Rewards that are unlocked in the Rivals mode go live every Thursday, and have to be claimed within the next seven days before the weekly rewards refresh.

Full list of Division Rivals rewards

Here are all the different rewards you can currently get in Division Rivals. There's quite a lot to go through, so we've divided it up into base and upgraded rewards, and by division, to help you find what's most relevant to you.

Base rewards

Elite Division : Mega Pack, 85+ Rare Player (Untradeable), x15 75+ Rare Players, x75 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 35K Coins

: Mega Pack, 85+ Rare Player (Untradeable), x15 75+ Rare Players, x75 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 35K Coins Division 1 : Mega Pack, 85+ Rare Player (Untradeable), x15 75+ Rare Players, x50 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x750 Champions Qualification Points, 25K Coins

: Mega Pack, 85+ Rare Player (Untradeable), x15 75+ Rare Players, x50 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x750 Champions Qualification Points, 25K Coins Division 2 : Prime Gold Players Pack, 84+ Rare Player (Untradeable), x15 75+ Rare Players, x40 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x600 Champions Qualification Points, 20K Coins

: Prime Gold Players Pack, 84+ Rare Player (Untradeable), x15 75+ Rare Players, x40 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x600 Champions Qualification Points, 20K Coins Division 3 : Prime Gold Players Pack, 84+ Rare Player (Untradeable), x35 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x500 Champions Qualification Points, 20K Coins

: Prime Gold Players Pack, 84+ Rare Player (Untradeable), x35 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x500 Champions Qualification Points, 20K Coins Division 4 : 84+ Rare Player (Untradeable), x5 75+ Rare Players, x25 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x400 Champions Qualification Points, 15K Coins

: 84+ Rare Player (Untradeable), x5 75+ Rare Players, x25 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x400 Champions Qualification Points, 15K Coins Division 5 : 83+ Rare Player (Untradeable), x25 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x200 Champions Qualification Points, 12.5K Coins

: 83+ Rare Player (Untradeable), x25 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x200 Champions Qualification Points, 12.5K Coins Division 6 : Rare Players Pack (Untradeable), 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x5 75+ Rare Players, x150 Champions Qualification Points, 9K Coins

: Rare Players Pack (Untradeable), 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x5 75+ Rare Players, x150 Champions Qualification Points, 9K Coins Division 7 : Rare Players Pack (Untradeable), 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x5 Common Players (Untradeable), x100 Champions Qualification Points, 6K Coins

: Rare Players Pack (Untradeable), 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x5 Common Players (Untradeable), x100 Champions Qualification Points, 6K Coins Division 8 : 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x5 75+ Rare Players, x3 Common Players (Untradeable), x80 Champions Qualification Points, 4K Coins

: 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x5 75+ Rare Players, x3 Common Players (Untradeable), x80 Champions Qualification Points, 4K Coins Division 9 : 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x60 Champions Qualification Points, 3K Coins

: 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x60 Champions Qualification Points, 3K Coins Division 10: 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x50 Champions Qualification Points

Upgraded rewards

Elite Division : Mega Pack, x2 85+ Rare Players, x2 83+ TOTW Players (Untradeable), x75 Rare Players (Untradeable), x50 Rare Players, x1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 75K Coins

: Mega Pack, x2 85+ Rare Players, x2 83+ TOTW Players (Untradeable), x75 Rare Players (Untradeable), x50 Rare Players, x1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 75K Coins Division 1 : Mega Pack, x2 85+ Rare Players, 83+ TOTW Player (Untradeable), x50 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x40 75+ Rare Players, x750 Champions Qualification Points, 60K Coins

: Mega Pack, x2 85+ Rare Players, 83+ TOTW Player (Untradeable), x50 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x40 75+ Rare Players, x750 Champions Qualification Points, 60K Coins Division 2 : x2 Mega Packs, x2 84+ Rare Players, 82+ TOTW Player (Untradeable), x40 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x30 75+ Rare Players, x600 Champions Qualification Points, 50K Coins

: x2 Mega Packs, x2 84+ Rare Players, 82+ TOTW Player (Untradeable), x40 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x30 75+ Rare Players, x600 Champions Qualification Points, 50K Coins Division 3 : Mega Pack, x2 84+ Rare Players, 82+ TOTW Player (Untradeable), x35 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x15 75+ Rare Players, x500 Champions Qualification Points, 40K Coins

: Mega Pack, x2 84+ Rare Players, 82+ TOTW Player (Untradeable), x35 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x15 75+ Rare Players, x500 Champions Qualification Points, 40K Coins Division 4 : Mega Pack, 84+ Rare Player, 82+ TOTW Player (Untradeable), x25 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x15 75+ Rare Players, x400 Champions Qualification Points, 30K Coins

: Mega Pack, 84+ Rare Player, 82+ TOTW Player (Untradeable), x25 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x15 75+ Rare Players, x400 Champions Qualification Points, 30K Coins Division 5 : Mega Pack, 84+ Rare Player (Untradeable), x25 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x10 75+ Rare Players, x200 Champions Qualification Points, 25K Coins

: Mega Pack, 84+ Rare Player (Untradeable), x25 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x10 75+ Rare Players, x200 Champions Qualification Points, 25K Coins Division 6 : Mega Pack, 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x20 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x5 75+ Rare Players, x150 Champions Qualification Points, 17.5K Coins

: Mega Pack, 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x20 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x5 75+ Rare Players, x150 Champions Qualification Points, 17.5K Coins Division 7 : Prime Gold Players Pack, 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x20 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x100 Champions Qualification Points, 12.5K Coins

: Prime Gold Players Pack, 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x20 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x100 Champions Qualification Points, 12.5K Coins Division 8 : Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x10 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x80 Champions Qualification Points, 8.5K Coins

: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x10 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x80 Champions Qualification Points, 8.5K Coins Division 9 : 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x5 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x60 Champions Qualification Points, 6K Coins

: 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x5 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x60 Champions Qualification Points, 6K Coins Division 10: 86+ Rare Player Loan (Untradeable), x5 75+ Rare Players (Untradeable), x50 Champions Qualification Points, 3.5K Coins

Thanks go to the FIFAUTeam website for putting together this list of Division Rivals rewards. Rewards for Division Rivals change each season in EA FC 25, so the rewards listed above are only available for a limited amount of time.

Thanks go to the FIFAUTeam website for putting together this list of Division Rivals rewards. Rewards for Division Rivals change each season in EA FC 25, so the rewards listed above are only available for a limited amount of time.