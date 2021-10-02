EA adds Battlefield 1, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and more titles to GeForce Now

Four EA games from the Battlefield, Mirror’s Edge, Unravel, and Dragon Age franchises have been released on Nvidia’s GeForce Now, joining Apex Legends, which has long been streaming on the service.

EA is expanding its support of the cloud gaming service with these titles, adding to the weekly list of new entities in the GeForce Now library.

The new games are Battlefield 1, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Unravel Two, and Mirror’s Edge Catalyst.

It's worth noting the Battlefield 1 release is the Revolution offering, which cotains the base game, Battlefield 1 Premium Pass, Harlem Hellfighter pack, Red Baron pack, Lawrence of Arabia pack, the new behemoth visual appearance, and five Battlefield 1 Battlepacks.

Other games were also added to the service this week:

Away: The Survival Series

Lemnis Gate

The Eternal Cylinder

Hot Wheels Unleashed

INDUSTRIA

The Last Friend

Rogue Lords

Europa Universalis 4

Rustler

Splinter Cell Blacklist

Each game is playable via the cloud on PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, SHIELD TV and mobile devices.

Last week, the service added Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Sheltered 2, Sable, The Escapists, EVE Online, and seven other titles.