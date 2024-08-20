Dying Light: The Beast revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, following that 'The Beast Is Coming' tease

Dying Light: The Beast has been revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, following that 'The Beast is Coming' teaser from the other day.

If you've no idea what that last thing was referring to, it was Geoff Keighley posting a live-action teaser for a horror game, which featured a woman generally having a bad time in the woods, and ended with the crime against phrasing that is 'The Beast Is Coming'. Well, we now know what that was all about.

What looks to be a new standalone Dying Light game was introduced in somewhat atypical fashion for the series, with a group of professional-looking soldiers making a careful approaching the lair of an unidentified (but definitely unfriendly) target. Naturally, all hell breaks loose when it quickly emerges that the squad before them has been quite literally ripped to shreds.

It might sound more, well, horror game-y than your usual Dying Light fare, but by the end of the announcement trailer things were back on-track, thanks to the appearance of a roaring jacked-up mutant. So think you're usual Dying Light zombies but more, well, beast-like.

So, there you go. Eagle-eyed fans had initially connected the aforementioned teaser to a recent Techland trademark of the phrase "Dying Light: The Beast", and it turns out that speculation was bang on the money.

There's no release date yet for Dying Light: The Beast, just an instruction to "wishlist now!" if you're excited. If you're craving more Dying Light now you've found out that this reveal was about it, make sure to re-read our Dying Light 2 review, in which we summed the 2022 horror title up as being: "An exhilarating, much-improved sequel that hasn’t quite found its identity."

