You can't get Dying Light on Switch via EU eShop because the game is banned in Germany

Dying Light may have launched on the Nintendo Switch, but if you're eager to download and play the game in Europe, you're out of luck: the game is not available on the eShop because it's banned in Germany, it turns out.

Dying Light's recently-announced Switch port was supposed to go live yesterday, October 19, but frustrated players in EU regions noticed it never got listed on the Switch's digital storefront. In a post over on Reddit, a member of the dvelopment team at Techland explained why the game is only available physically in some EU regions.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"If you’re talking about the digital version, then due to nature of content the digital version of the game is currently banned in Germany where European e-Shop is officially registered," they explained.

"This is making it impossible to officially distribute the game in European countries and also in Australia and New Zealand. We are currently working with our partner and local authorities to remove the ban as soon as we can.”

If you're in the US or Asia regions of the eShop, you won't have a problem getting the game as a digital download; this only affects the EMEA region because Nintendo is registerd in Germany for that region.

Dying Light on Nintendo Switch is a proper port, and contains all four major DLCs, 17 skin bundles, and features touch-screen support, gyro aiming, motion controls, HR rumble, and more.

Dying Light 2 is also coming to the platform, thanks to the power of the cloud. It will launch on February 4, 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.