Dying Light 2 Peacekeepers or Survivors? Should you side with Sophie or Aitor?

In Dying Light 2, the factions vying for control of Villedor have struck an uneasy peace that hangs in the balance. The Survivors and Peacekeepers both have their merits as a society, but all that’s stopping either one taking over is the choices of a Pilgrim, Aiden, as he captures more resources around the city.

There are two problems facing Aiden on his quest to find his sister: Should he side with the Survivors or Peacekeepers to further his own agenda? Or should he do what’s best for the city as a whole?

The disorganised and disparate Survivors were getting along fine despite their internal conflicts, while the Peacekeepers offered greater security, but at the cost of encroaching authoritarianism.

As you progress the story in Dying Light 2, without going into spoiler territory, it’s important to remember that choosing both the Survivors or Peacekeepers are valid routes, and that the major story beats are not that different regardless of what you pick.

Really, you’re choosing the connective tissue between the same main story missions.

However, when you’re choosing whether to give water towers, electrical stations and other resources over to the Survivors or the Peacekeepers, you should probably pick the Survivors. Their city upgrades are much more useful, and those decisions don’t seem to be linked to story progress.

Should you side with Sophie or Aitor in Dying Light 2?

Siding with Sophie or Aitor are both valid routes, and you can feel safe going with whichever character or faction you like more. Both choices eventually lead to the same conclusion, as with pretty much every early-game choice in Dying Light 2, so don’t sweat too much and go with your instinct.

In my main playthrough, I chose to keep working with the Survivors and Sophie throughout, and was happy with the decision.

To help you make your choice, here are some things to consider:

Choosing either Sophie or Aitor will not stop you from working with either the Survivors or Peacekeepers in future, you can switch allegiances later

There isn’t a “good” and “bad” choice, there’s more than meets the eye on both sides and you won’t be punished for picking the “wrong” side

Should you give the Water Tower to the Survivors or Peacekeepers?

The Survivors city upgrades are a lot more useful, since you will constantly be moving around the city and very rarely fighting in the street.

You can feel pretty safe in doing this as well, since it seems like outside of a few throwaway lines in cutscenes, each faction doesn’t stay angry with you for very long and your decisions won’t affect story progress.

Outside of the obvious faction upgrades, your choice also changes the background music of the zone. So if you're not too bothered about jump pads and car bombs, but think one of their theme tunes is a banger, let that sway your decision.

For more advice on the tough calls throughout the storyline, here's our full Dying Light 2 guide.