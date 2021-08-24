Dying Light 2 has double the number of parkour moves compared to the original game

During today's Xbox stream, Techland showed off more Dying Light 2 gameplay – and highlighted some of the revamped parkour we're getting in the game when it launches.

As per the developers, there are 1000s of animations in the game – twice as many than were in the orignal. This seems to have inspired the game design quite a lot, too, given the level of Mirror's Edge-like vertical levels we can see in the gameplay footage.

Take a look at the trailer below.

The game, which is set 20 years after the events of the original, will see players explore the city of Villedor, one of the first few places where the infection started.

"Walls surrounding the city were supposed to lock the danger inside, now, they protect from what’s out there," says a blurb.

The trailer also introduced some of the new tools you'll be able to use as you navigate the city, including a fancy new paraglider, that works well with all that dashing and climbing – what goes up must come down, after all.

As promised earlier in the week, the “Gamescom edition” of the special in-depth deep dive into the game's parkour, combat, and faction systems showed off just what we can expect when the title (finally) launches later this year.

We've recently been seeing quite a bit of gameplay from Dying Light 2, after a long period of not hearing much about the game at all.

It's set for release December 7 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.