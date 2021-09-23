Dying Light 2's next developer stream will focus on the game's open world

The developers of Dying Light 2: Stay Human will host a fourth episode of the Dying 2 Know series on September 30

You will be able to tune in at 12pm PT, 3pm ET, and at 8pm UK on Techland’s Twitch channel.

This time out, the episode will focus on the game’s open world and feature a surprise.

During the episode, lead game designer Tymon Smektała together with streamer Leah, will host the episode and reveal a plethora of details about the open world, including more information about its citizens, especially one of them which is a new character in the story of Villedor.

According to the developers, the open world is one of the main pillars of the game, and the episode will show the City in much greater depth. Viewers will learn more about freedom and exploration, showing the two faces of the City - the brutal side and the more vibrant side.

You can also expect to hear more of the game’s music and Olivier Deriviere, the composer of the music in Dying Light 2, will be on hand to discuss the music in greater detail.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human releases on February 4, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.