Dune Awakening spices up Gamescom Opening Night Live with an open beta reveal

Great news, Dune fans. Dune Awakening had a reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live, which featured an open beta release window for early 2025 on PC, with PlayStation and Xbox release dates still TBA. This means you - yes, you at home - can finally get access to one of the most anticipated MMOs without having to rely on closed beta invites. Well, so long as you have a PC that can run it, anyway.

This announcement came alongside an extended trailer, which showed off the game's character creator, alongside what you'll be doing during your early hours in Arrakis (desperately trying not to die despite the searing heat and lack of water). There's also an overview of the ways you'll be able to form co-operative working relationships (or not) with other players for base-building, combat, and other survival concerns; a whistle-stop tour of the crafting systems; and some stunning looks at the vast sandy open world.

Dune Awakening has got some interesting bits worth knowing if you've been out of the loop. For one, it's set in an alternate timeline when Paul Atredies wasn't born, and as such has plenty of room to do interesting things to the rich lore present in the Dune universe. The game looks pretty cool from a gameplay perspective too, blending base-building with battling factions and deep dungeons to explore.

With the game set to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, it's set to be a proper current gen MMO worth diving into. Let us know what you think of the latest trailer below!