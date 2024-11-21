Dream Productions' first trailer promises a charming expansion of the Inside Out world before the inevitable threequel

If you've got children (or simply are a massive Pixar head) and have been stuck in an Inside Out 2 loop for the past few months, you'll be happy (or scared) to hear that Dream Productions is expanding that world on December, and its full trailer promises something a bit different.

The series, set to drop on December 11 on Disney Plus, has been in the works for quite a while, and after Inside Out 2 earned almost $1.7 billion worldwide at the box office this year and became the highest-grossing animated movie ever, Disney and Pixar changed its plans, replacing the original series Win or Lose (now coming early next year) with this four-episode tale set between the two Inside Out movies.

Straight from Disney and Pixar, here's the official synopsis:

"Taking place in between the events of “Inside Out” and “Inside Out 2” is Pixar Animation Studios’ “Dream Productions,” an all-new series about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true—every night, on time and on budget. Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams."

Before we get into further details, you can watch the cute little trailer for yourself below:

As you can see, the animation quality is top-notch, as the promise behind Pixar's push into Disney's streaming service was not to sacrifice any of the polish the studio is known for. This also explains why it's a four-part miniseries running for about 82 minutes, instead of a longer season of TV. That said, the aforementioned series Win or Lose is reportedly longer and has been a bigger project for the studio.

Dream Productions, which aims to expand on the 'movie studio' first introduced in the 2015 original, was created by Mike Jones, who co-wrote Soul and Luca, two of Pixar's best in recent years despite their atypical releases due to the Covid pandemic. With Star Wars: Skeleton Crew also preparing to arrive in early December, it seems that families with a Disney Plus sub will have plenty of new stuff that doesn't look like soulless slop to watch together over the Christmas holidays.