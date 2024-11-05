After laying out the dream Helldivers 2 crossovers he thinks about in the shower, CCO Pilestedt says you'll have to "see what happens" when it comes to massive PVE battles

Look, pretty much everyone loves Helldivers 2, even if things have looked a bit shaky on that front on a few occasions this year, and sometimes the best way to show that is by demanding Arrowhead fill it with crossovers. We're not talking about official crossovers, and Arrowhead CCO Johan Pilestedt's just run down his personal list of ones that might be cool in theory, in addition to saying a thing about the possibility of big PVE battles.

Now, before we get into his picks, it's important to emphasise that the developer was clear that "these are just musings", and that he reckons attempting all of them "would dilute the IP and make it a 'not Helldivers' experience". However, it's clear Pilestedt's done plenty of thinking about the potential for such things, having "an extended list of IPs that I really would love to do a take on" that he's whipped out in a Tweet.

Without further ado, here's his list:

Aliens

Starship Troopers

Terminator

Predator

Star Wars

The Fifth Element

Blade Runner

Warhammer 40k

Trench Crusade

Mutant Chronicles

Dropzone Commander

So, yup, as you'd expect, plenty of movie franchises you'll find populating your dad's DVD collection if he's a blokey bloke of a certain age, and some other stuff that he also might like, especially if he's been spelling his efforts to kill stuff for Super Earth by dipping into Space Marine 2. If they could be organised, it seems like the dev agrees with one fan's suggestion that Warbonds which are just homages to these IPs could be a nice "middle ground" option for such things, to avoid that potential dilution he mentioned.

In a similar ballpark of things that might possibly be added to Helldivers 2 at some point down the line, Pilestedt also answered one player's query as to whether Arrowhead's thought about adding "massive PVE battles" involving "something like 20-30 players" all in the same big firefight. "Yeah - it comes up pretty often at the studio," the dev said, "But there are engine limitations. We'll see what happens."

One thing that has come to Helldivers 2 is a fresh patch eariler today, so make sure to check out what it included while you're here daydreaming about cooking a Xenomorph with your flamethrower.