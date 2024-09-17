Dragon's Dogma 2 update adds a "casual mode" for those who reckon constantly worrying about paying rent and getting the plague hits a bit too close to home

Dragon's Dogma 2 just got a fresh update, and it adds a new mode to the game specifically aimed at folks who want to have a more chill time exploring Vermund and Battahl, without worrying too much about stuff like having to pay for a room whenever they rock up in Vernworth.

If you didn't give DD2 a go at launch or bounced off of it pretty quickly, that's ok, but you might have missed out on something pretty great, especially if you're into games where you've constantly got to ask for directions and can have a nice cart journey ruined by a cyclops at any time .

Following on from some key tweaks that came alongside a free trial back in June, DD2's latest update for PC and consoles adds a casual mode to the game, with the description of it stating that it's designed to deliver "a more relaxed adveture at your own pace".

So, how's it do that? Well, first of all by ensuring that "pawns will recover from dragonsplague without a 'devastating calamity' occurring, even if the symptoms progress to a terminal stage". Nice. It also ensures that the "loss gauge will not increase when selecting 'Load from Last Save'" after your character meets an untimely demise.

But forget about your life, the update also helps spare something much more important - your money - by reducing the prices of ferrystones and the rent you've got to fork over in order to stay at an inn. Obviously the latter isn't a probelm if you're already on the property market, but we all know how tough it is to manage that nowadays. Finally, casual mode makes running around outside of battles consume less stamina and renders it tougher for you to end up lugging around an amount of gear the game deems to be heavy.

If you go with this new mode, however, it does look like you lose the ability to earn at least a couple of trophies during that particular playthrough, and can only switch to normal mode with that character upon reaching the game's ending.

While casual mode's the biggest new addition, this DD2 update also comes with plenty of other changes that you can catch up on in the patch notes I linked earlier, including a bunch of adjustments to vocations, bug fixes, and the addition of a portcrystal to Bakbattahl.

So, there you go. If you're planning on dipping back into DD2 this weekend, let us know below.