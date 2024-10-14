Dragon Quest 3 2D-HD is getting its own dedicated development documentary courtesy of Square Enix

Are you excited for Dragon Quest 3 2D-HD, and are curious to learn how it's been made? You're in luck, as Square Enix will be releasing a series of videos looking back at the evolution of the game. As such, if you're interesting in how a game like Dragon Quest 3 2D-HD actually gets put together, then it'll make for an interesting watch throughout this week.

Videos will be releasing everyday on official Dragon Quest channels at 2AM PT / 5AM ET / 9AM GMT / 10AM CEST, over the next five days. The exact nature of what these videos will contain remains a mystery, but given we're getting what looks like five whole videos dedicated to this evolution, that certainly gets hopes up for a substantial look at the game's growth up until release.

This series of vids was announced via the official Japanese Dragon Quest Twitter account, and is intended to help promote and celebrate the upcoming release of Dragon Quest 3 2D-HD in November. That game, in case you've not been keeping track of the series, looks promising. In our preview for it, assistant editor Alex Donaldson concluded his piece (which you should definitely read in full) with the following sentiment:

"It all looks and feels pretty good - and like I say, feels like a faithful, smart remake of a very important game indeed. After the loss of two of Dragon Quest’s three creatives over recent years, it feels appropriate for Square Enix and the remaining creator, Yuji Horii, to revisit where it all started. Thankfully, they’re doing so with smarts and respect."

Will you be tuning in? Let us know below, as well as whether or not you're excited for this addition to the Dragon Quest franchise?